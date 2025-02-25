Topps Rip Night had David Ortiz Flipping Yankees Cards
Topps Rip night brought out a lot of the stars of the sports world. Many of the stars were from the WWE including Seth Rollins, the Miz (who ripped a rare card of the Rock), Tiffany Stratton, and personal favorite of mine Chelsea Green. There were some stars from the NFL and MLB world that stopped by local card shops such as, Jayden Daniels, National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes, Adley Rutschman, Jackson Holiday and Colby Mayo of the Orioles,multi time MVP of the Angels Mike Trout and Red Sox legend David Ortiz.
David Ortiz in particular made Topps social media feed headlines for what he did at the Rip Night he attended. As per Topps, like many collectors David Ortiz walked into the local card shop in question looking to make a deal. He brought with him a few rare Yankees cards he had collected over the years. Included in the set were a Derek Jeter graded Gypsy Queen auto, an Anthony Volpe Diamond Icons rookie auto, and Aaron Judge Inception jumbo relic auto. What was the return that David Ortiz got for an impressive haul? A handful of common Red Sox cards including his own. Per Topps, Ortiz felt he got a great deal and as a Red Sox fan I’m inclined to agree with him!
Joking aside, this was a very cool moment for all involved. I’ve had the privilege of meeting Big Papi and he was one of the most gracious and affable athletes I’ve ever met. It didn’t come as a surprise to me that Ortiz prioritized making a great memory for fans by making this trade. Obviously from an objective standpoint the value of what he got in return is significantly less in value in comparison to what he traded but as a collector we’ve all made those types of trades to get what we want. In fact I made a similar, albeit not quite as skewed trade at a card show that netted me a dual autograph card of Papi and Pedro Martinez. Stories like this are a nice reminder that although the hobby is monetized there are plenty of cool moments like this that reminds us of why we still love to collect.