Collectibles On SI

YEET! Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble and Fanatics releases a Topps Now Auto to Commemorate the Win

Adam Cellurale

Jey Uso stunned WWE fans when he eliminated John Cena to win the 2025 Royal Rumble. Uso now gets a title match against one of the two WWE world champions at Wrestlemania 41
Jey Uso stunned WWE fans when he eliminated John Cena to win the 2025 Royal Rumble. Uso now gets a title match against one of the two WWE world champions at Wrestlemania 41 / https://www.si.com/fannation/wrestling/wwe/jey-uso-shocks-the-world-with-an-epic-wwe-royal-rumble-2025-win

Jey Uso entered the record books by becoming the Men’s 2025 Royal Rumble winner. Jey Uso has become extremely popular amongst fans since his split from the Bloodline, his win in the Rumble still came as a surprise to many fans. Prior to the Rumble Jey Uso was seen as more of a dark horse contender as opposed to a favorite. The reason for that was that this year’s Rumble was stacked with main event talent including CM Punk, Seth Rollins, John Cena in what was billed as his last Rumble appearance, and Roman Reigns entering the Royal Rumble for the first time in four years. Jey Uso outlasted all of those stars eliminating John Cena at the end to claim victory and a main event shot at one of the world championships at Wrestlemania 41.

now uso
Topps Now autograph to comemorate Jey Uso's victory at the 2025 Royal Rumble. The relic card includes a piece of the mat used in the men's Rumble match. / https://www.instagram.com/p/DFqWycVyW3X/?img_index=3

To celebrate his victory Fanatics and Topps announced the release of a Topps Now autograph card of Jey Uso. The 1/1 relic card shows Jey Uso making the iconic winners pose pointing at the Wrestlemania 41 sign above the rafters. The relic in the card is a piece of the mat from the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

WWE Topps Now Has Arrived Featuring Autographs and Relics from The Rock, Roman Reigns, and more

As I said earlier, Jey Uso has been on a steady climb up the WWE card since breaking away from the Bloodline. He was already part of arguably the greatest and most decorated modern tag team in WWE with his twin brother Jay. He had already won his first singles title earlier this year (Intercontinental Championship) and now will main event one of the two nights of Wrestlemania.  His popularity among fans and collectors is undeniable and well deserved. For Uso’s fans and collectors I expect this 1/1 card to be one of the most sought after items associated with Jey Uso during Wrestlemania season and potentially beyond. 

Topps Release More Chase Card Autos of the Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin

Published |Modified
Adam Cellurale
ADAM CELLURALE

Home/Inside the Hobby