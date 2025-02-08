YEET! Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble and Fanatics releases a Topps Now Auto to Commemorate the Win
Jey Uso entered the record books by becoming the Men’s 2025 Royal Rumble winner. Jey Uso has become extremely popular amongst fans since his split from the Bloodline, his win in the Rumble still came as a surprise to many fans. Prior to the Rumble Jey Uso was seen as more of a dark horse contender as opposed to a favorite. The reason for that was that this year’s Rumble was stacked with main event talent including CM Punk, Seth Rollins, John Cena in what was billed as his last Rumble appearance, and Roman Reigns entering the Royal Rumble for the first time in four years. Jey Uso outlasted all of those stars eliminating John Cena at the end to claim victory and a main event shot at one of the world championships at Wrestlemania 41.
To celebrate his victory Fanatics and Topps announced the release of a Topps Now autograph card of Jey Uso. The 1/1 relic card shows Jey Uso making the iconic winners pose pointing at the Wrestlemania 41 sign above the rafters. The relic in the card is a piece of the mat from the Men’s Royal Rumble match.
As I said earlier, Jey Uso has been on a steady climb up the WWE card since breaking away from the Bloodline. He was already part of arguably the greatest and most decorated modern tag team in WWE with his twin brother Jay. He had already won his first singles title earlier this year (Intercontinental Championship) and now will main event one of the two nights of Wrestlemania. His popularity among fans and collectors is undeniable and well deserved. For Uso’s fans and collectors I expect this 1/1 card to be one of the most sought after items associated with Jey Uso during Wrestlemania season and potentially beyond.