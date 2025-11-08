Top Alexander Ovechkin rookie cards to celebrate his 900th goal

It wasn't that long ago that Alexander Ovechkin passed Wayne Gretzky as the all-time goal scorer in the NHL. Gretzy was there to personally pass the torch to the new record holder. Fast forward a little and Ovechkin is in the news again - he just hit the unbelievable number of 900 goals scored in his career. All signs point to Ovechkin continuing to play at a high level - are 1,000 goals really out of the question? His hockey cards really exploded after he passed Gretzy and haven't looked back. Hitting 900 will only pour fuel on the fire.

UPPER DECK YOUNG GUNS 2005 ALEXANDER OVECHKIN

2005 Alexander Ovechkin Upper Deck Young Guns | CardLadder

Considered by most collectors to be THE Ovechkin rookie card, the Young Guns insert was part of the Upper Deck flagship set of 2005. The Young Guns cards were not exactly rare - they were listed as 1:4 packs - but there is something great about the action photo and the clean design. There's a high-gloss parallel but the base rookie insert seen here goes for around $3,500 in gem-mint condition.

UPPER DECK SP AUTHENTIC AUTOGRAPH 2005 ALEXANDER OVECHKIN

2005 Alexander Ovechkin Upper Deck SP Authentic | CardLadder

While the "Young Guns" rookie is the standard bearer when it comes to Ovechkin's cards, it's hard to find something to dislike about his SP Authentic rookie. A great photo of a young Ovechkin, a nice on-card autograph and numbered to 999. There was a parallel which included an autograph and a patch, numbered to just 100. For Ovechkin collectors looking to spend some money, a gem-mint copy of the card seen here goes for around $12,000.

UPPER DECK THE CUP AUTO PATCH 2005 ALEXANDER OVECHKIN

2005 Alexander Ovechkin Upper Deck The Cup Auto Patch | CardLadder

This is about as high-end as you can when chasing a grail Ovechkin card. "The Cup" is a premium product released by Upper Deck and always includes top quality autographs and patches. Ovechkin's 2005 card is no exception. The only PSA 10 out there sold back in 2023 for $184,850. The PSA 9 copy seen here for just over $67,000 this past summer.

