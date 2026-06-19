Jalen Brunson has established himself as one of the greatest New York Knicks of all time, and some even have him at the top of this list. His title-clinching Game 5 performance was one of the best in recent memory, and it's what capped off a legendary postseason run for the newly-crowned Finals MVP.

As a result of this historic accomplishment, not only for his career but for the entire city, Brunson's sports card market has exploded reaching heights they've never seen before. A few grail cards just wrapped up at auction today, and boy, are there some heavy-hitting deals that went down.

The Greatest Brunson Card Ever Just Became More Legendary

2018 Panini Prizm Choice Nebula Jalen Brunson RC 1/1 PSA 9 | Fanatics Collect

This is the one card that truly defines Jalen Brunson's sports card market. Over any Superfractor or RPA out there, it's his 1/1 Nebula Choice Prizm from 2018 Panini Prizm. Graded in a PSA 10, this card just sold for a massive $312,000 on Fanatics Collect and further cemented its spot as the #1 Brunson collectible in the whole world.

The previous sale for this exact card in a GEM MT 10 grade was $96,660.60 back in November 2024, a respectable but still modest amount, especially in hindsight of everything he's achieved in less than two years.

But perhaps the greatest story surrounding this card dates back to 2019, when the original owner of this 1/1 sold it ungraded on eBay for only $300. That's an increase of 103,900% seven years and one perfect grading submission later.

More Recent Jalen Brunson Card Sales

2018 Panini Prizm Gold Jalen Brunson RC /10 PSA 10 | Fanatics Collect

The same Fanatics auction batch produced not only one record-breaking Jalen Brunson card sale, but two, including this Gold Prizm /10 from 2018 Panini Prizm, which also received a PSA 10 grade.

It finished just shy of the six-digit mark at $99,000, but that price was still enough for it to become the second-most amount of money ever paid on a single Brunson card (surpassing the previous 1/1 Nebula record).

2018-19 National Treasures Jalen Brunson RPA /10 PSA AUTHENTIC AUTO 10 | PSA

There's a similar card numbered lower at /5 that was part of the same auction as the Nebula 1/1 and Gold Prizm /10 Brunson RCs, but it didn't quite command the same premium as this sale earlier in the week. Gold's do tend to carry a premium with collectors over the /5 Green, so it isn't too shocking to see a Gold /10 carry a much bigger premium.

This Jalen Brunson Gold RPA /10 from 2018 National Treasures sold on eBay days ago for $70,000, making it the fifth-highest Brunson card sale of all time.

Considering that two of the top sales for Captain Clutch are of the same card in different time periods, this grail piece is essentially the fourth-most expensive Brunson card ever.