We're two games into the 2026 NBA Finals series, and the overall story seems to be leaning heavily in favor of one fairytale ending. The New York Knicks took a 2-0 lead in both their away games and have a chance to finish the season with a championship back home in Madison Square Garden.

Yet, even before this series became reality, the mere thought of such a Finals matchup was enough to generate lots of hype from all around the league.

Now that it has become a reality, some stars have been put in the spotlight more brightly than they've ever been in their careers so far. Not only has this translated into an increasingly healthy sports card market, but it has also raised the age-old question of whether to buy into the hype or sell while the moment's still hot.

Dylan Harper - Buy

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) reacts | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs' best player this entire postseason (and even throughout the whole season) is, obviously, Victor Wembanyama. The Alien's most reliable teammate? That honor belongs to Dylan Harper.

I wouldn't even know where to begin with this guy. He passes the eye test, the stats back themselves up (for box score watchers), and he's genuinely just got the kind of aura that tells you he's one of the guards of the future.

Dylan Harper's two highest-selling cards of all time hit the market just last month, right at the height of the Spurs' playoff run. He's also gained a level of admiration from his Filipino community that's only been reserved for a number of hoopers so far, and if he keeps up this style of play in the coming years, there's zero chance of the Dylan Harper talk dying down soon.

Karl-Anthony Towns - Sell

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) walks off the court | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

This is Karl-Anthony Towns' greatest playoff series ever, and the media is making it known by placing him as the frontrunner to win the Finals MVP should the Knicks deliver a championship to Gotham. He's had a great season, and a historic ring accompanied by Finals MVP honors would certainly make it the defining run of his career.

That being said, Karl-Anthony Towns is a sell in this day and age. No matter how good he really is, the general consensus, even in sports card circles, is that New York's true king and superstar is still Jalen Brunson.

This puts Towns in the shadow of Brunson, and for that reason, his sports card market hasn't been experiencing the kind of highs others have. If the Finals MVP were to really go home with Towns, that would be the perfect time to cash in on a temporary market spike before things naturally cool off again.

De'Aaron Fox - Hold

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) makes a jump shot in the first quarter during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

De'Aaron Fox is one of the rare veterans on San Antonio that gets a lot of playing time, and with the exception of the Western Conference Finals series against OKC, he's performed great in the 2026 playoffs.

Just like Towns, however, Fox isn't one of the players the Spurs will look to for the future, especially with an incredibly young core full of guards, plus Wemby himself.

A lot of Fox's cards, RCs included, have been slightly up as of late, but generally aren't that expensive on their own, so you can really do whatever you want. His market is the perfect example of a "collect what you like" type of player, and really, that's how the Hobby should be in the first place.

Jalen Brunson - Sell, But Buy If You're From New York

Jun 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts against the San Antonio Spurs | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Eastern Conference Finals MVP Jalen Brunson is leading the charge for the Knicks in what could end up being one of the greatest stories in recent basketball history, and The King of New York is two games away from taking his seat on the NBA's throne.

Brunson has long been one of the league's very best players, and everyone knows it. He's also one of the top names from that incredibly stacked 2018 Draft Class, and as a result, his card market has always been on a superstar level.

Now that he's on his way to making history, there's never been a better time to sell Jalen Brunson's cards. Now, that applies to everyone except die-hard Knicks fans or New Yorkers, for whom the opposite likely applies. After all, who wouldn't want to own a little piece of history for the man who can bring a ring to your city?

Victor Wembanyama - Buy

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts against the New York Knicks in the second half | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It really doesn't matter what Victor Wembanyama's sports card market looks like right now or how expensive anyone might think his collectibles are. This is only the beginning.

Wemby is only 22 years old and already competing in the NBA Finals. He's just been named the Western Conference Finals MVP and was the unanimous Defensive Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season, all in his third year in the league.

It really doesn't matter what happens to San Antonio in this year's NBA Finals, because quite simply, Wembanyama is the basketball player of the future. Get into anything you can, while you still can.

His card market has already been getting comparisons to that of Shohei Ohtani, and once his accomplishments get to even half of Shohei Ohtani's, it might already be too late.