Skateboard from Tony Hawk's famed 900 sells for $1.152 million

The skateboard Tony Hawk used to complete the first successful 900, (an ariel trick where the skater makes two-and-a-half rotations in the air), has sold for $1.152 million dollars at auction, blowing past expectations and setting a new record for skateboarding to memorabilia. The auction was on September 23, 2025 and featured a plethora of other Hawk items.

RELATED: Tony Hawk’s Iconic 900 Skateboard and Gear Poised to Shatter Auction Records

Tony Hawk's board from the famed 900 trick at the 1999 X-Games. | Julien's Auctions | https://tinyurl.com/mry95jaw

The 900

The story goes that this trick was last on a trick wish list he'd written down a decade earlier. In front of thousands during the 1999 X-Games, Tony Hawk took 10 attempts before finally landing with both feet on his board, standing with his hands in the air to the roaring crowd.

The trick is an incredibly rare feat, with only seven other skateboarders documented to have landed it successfully. Those skateboarders include Gui Khury, Bob Burnquist, Mitchie Brusco, Tom Schaar, Elliot Sloan, JD Sanchez, and Arisa Trew, the first female to land the trick.

The Auction

Hawk was present for the auction where 99 items were included in the lots called Tony Hawk: The 900 Collection, where bids were taken in person and through their online platform. The buyer was not identified. According to an article by ESPN, Hawk had hoped that whoever ended up with the piece, really treasured it, and that it wasn't just "a flex" by someone who bought it just because they have the money.

The auction included multiple items from the event. His helmet went for $115,200, shoes went for $64,000 and his knee pads went for $57,600.

Tony Hawk's helmet he wore when he landed the 900 in 1999. | Julien's Auctions | https://tinyurl.com/mr4ka2v5

Knee pads Tony Hawk wore during the X-Games in 1999 when he landed the famous first 900. | Julien's Auctions | https://tinyurl.com/yc2n6bkv

Many items aside from the 900 event were vintage pieces, old skate board decks and skate shirts from the 1980s. Some autograph pieces like sunglasses and even an autographed cereal box. Blending two sports, the auction lot included Hawk's game-worn jersey from when he threw out the first pitch at a San Diego Padres game in the Wild Card round against the Atlanta Braves in 2024.

Tony Hawk's jersey he wore when he threw out the first pitch during a San Diego Padres game in 2024. | Julien's Auctions | https://tinyurl.com/mrynvt8u

Oct 2, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk throws out the ceremonial first pitch | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Hawk said all of the proceeds from the auction sales will go towards his nonprofit The Skatepark Project, which builds skateparks in underserved areas.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: