Top 5 PSA 10 Rookie Cards From 1988-89 O-Pee-Chee Hockey

The 1988-89 O-Pee-Chee Hockey set is one the cornerstone release from the late 1980s and marked the birth of a new generation of NHL stars. Highlighted by the rookie cards of Brett Hull, Brendan Shanahan, Joe Nieuwendyk, Pierre Turgeon, and Rob Brown, the set itself blends Hall of Fame talent with some of the most impactful rookies to ever take the ice, making it one of the most important hockey sets of the decade.

Here's a closer look at each of the above mentioned rookie cards and what collectors can expect from both a graded and a pricing perspective.

Brett Hull (Card No. 66)

1988-89 O-Pee-Chee Brett Hull (RC) (Card No. 66) PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/hockey-cards/1988-o-pee-chee/brett-hull/auction/7261635252336947346

Brett Hull's O-Pee-Chee rookie card features an iconic design and captures the future legend at one of the earliest stages of his career. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $7-$10 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are only 63 PSA 10s, 1084 PSA 9s, and 1974 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent public sale of PSA 10 occurred on February 25 was sold for $4,150.

Brendan Shanahan (Card No. 122)

1988-89 O-Pee-Chee Brendan Shanahan (Card No. 122) PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/cardfacts/hockey-cards/1988-o-pee-chee/brendan-shanahan-122/148847

One of the grittiest power forwards to ever play, his rookie card symbolizes his future toughness, his future leadership, and his future offensive dominance. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $4-$7 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are only 40 PSA 10s, 460 PSA 9s, and 960 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent public sale of PSA 10 occurred on May 26 was sold for $2,038.

Joe Nieuwendyk (Card No. 16)

1988-89 O-Pee-Chee Joe Nieuwendyk (Card No. 16) PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/cardfacts/hockey-cards/1988-o-pee-chee/joe-nieuwendyk-16/148740

Marking the start of a career of not just a multiple Stanley Cup champion and a Hall of Famer, but that of one of the best sharpshooters to ever skate at the professional level. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $2-$4 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are only 96 PSA 10s, 551 PSA 9s, and 343 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent public sale of PSA 10 occurred in April 2024 was sold for $413.

Pierre Turgeon (Card No. 194)

1988-89 O-Pee-Chee Pierre Turgeon (Card No. 194) PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/hockey-cards/1988-o-pee-chee/pierre-turgeon/auction/633302

Pierre Turgeon’s rookie card demonstrates an early look at one the greatest leaders to ever play for both the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Islanders. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $2-$3.50 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are only 83 PSA 10s, 658 PSA 9s, and 391 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent public sale of PSA 10 occurred on June 30 was sold for $286.

Rob Brown (Card No. 109)

1988-89 O-Pee-Chee Rob Brown (Card No. 109) PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/hockey-cards/1988-o-pee-chee/rob-brown/auction/-6007666223606835607

When it came to some of the toughest Penguins to ever play, Rob Brown is certainly up there with the likes of Mark Recchi and Larry Murphy. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $1.50-$2 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are only 18 PSA 10s, 21 PSA 9s, and 3 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent public sale of PSA 10 occurred back in 2018 and was sold for $12.61.

Not only are these some of the most notable rookie cards of the late 1980s, but the impact each of these players would go on to have on the game of professional ice hockey is what makes these cards some of the most cherished among hockey collectors.

