Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season features the smallest slate of games to date (13), with 11 taking place on Sunday.

There isn’t an international game on Sunday morning for the first time since Week 8, but Sunday Night Football will take place in Mexico City with the Minnesota Vikings taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

That matchup may be the best one of the docket in Week 11, as it could eventually decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

There are several more intriguing games to dive into, including the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars on the road against the NFC East-leading New York Giants:

Top NFL Week 11 Games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders (Monday night)

Each week, I’ve taken on the challenge of predicting the final score of every NFL game, which has been a fun way to help bettors decide on wagers for some of these games. Favorites have dominated the last two weeks, and there are several teams favored by 10 or more points in Week 11.

Could this be another great week for moneyline parlays?

The SI Betting team has shared picks and predictions for Sunday’s games, and you can find some of our favorites on our NFL betting picks page here.

Playoff spots are up for grabs over the final weeks of the regular season, and some teams could make their season with an upset win. Here’s a look at my score prediction for every matchup on Sunday for Week 11 of the 2026 season.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Saints vs. Bears NFL Week 11 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bears 30, Saints 17

How to Bet: Chicago has not lost a game that Caleb Williams has started and finished this season, and it ranks seventh in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense and 11th in EPA/Play on offense. Those offensive numbers would be even better if Williams didn’t miss time with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, the Saints struggled to score against Carolina in Week 10 and are a bottom-10 team in EPA/Play on both sides of the ball. New Orleans is also just 3-6 against the spread this season. It’s an easy fade on Sunday afternoon.

Dolphins vs. Bills NFL Week 11 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 13

How to Bet: Buffalo remains a dominant offense this season (third in EPA/Play, seventh in success rate), and Miami will have backup quarterback Kyle McCord under center for the second week in a row. While the Dolphins hung around with Indy, this is a much tougher test on the road.

The Bills’ offense should shred this Miami secondary that is 28th in the league in EPA/Pass this season. I’ll bet on Buffalo covering this major spread as it looks to hang on to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Cardinals vs. Chiefs NFL Week 11 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Chiefs 30, Cardinals 10

How to Bet: Arizona’s offense could not get going against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10, and now it takes on a Chiefs defense that is sixth in the NFL in EPA/Play, third in success rate and third in points allowed this season.



Patrick Mahomes had his best game of the season in Week 10, throwing five touchdowns, and the Arizona defense (30th in EPA/Play) is one of the worst in the league. The Chiefs should roll at home.

Titans vs. Cowboys NFL Week 11 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Cowboys 30, Titans 27

How to Bet: Credit to Cam Ward, he’s really played well in the last two games, and the Titans are at least a frisky underdog in this matchup. Tennessee is catching 8.5 points against a Dallas defense that can’t stop anyone, allowing 46 points to San Fran in Week 10 while ranking 32nd in EPA/Play and 31st in yards per play allowed.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys can score the ball with anyone, but Dallas is just 4-6 against the spread this season since the defense can’t slow anyone down. The Cowboys have lost to Tampa Bay (with Jalon Daniels at quarterback) and Arizona this season while barely beating the Colts. The Titans are in play to at least cover on Sunday.

Buccaneers vs. Lions NFL Week 11 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Lions 23, Bucs 13

How to Bet: Tampa Bay has the No. 1 defense in the league in EPA/Play, but the offense could be in trouble in the coming weeks with Baker Mayfield banged up.

Tampa Bay has relied heavily on the running game to win this season, yet it’s just 3-6 and taking on a Detroit front that is 12th in the league in EPA/Rush, allowing just 4.0 yards per carry. As good as the Bucs’ defense has been, I trust the Lions to put up enough points to win this game at home.

Steelers vs. Eagles NFL Week 11 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Steelers 23, Eagles 16

How to Bet: This is a must-win game for Pittsburgh after a blowout loss to Cincinnati in Week 10, and the defense should bounce back on the road against a tanking Eagles team.

Philly has lost seven games in a row and is 31st in the league in EPA/Play on offense. Meanwhile, the Steelers are a top-12 defense and have been strong against the run, allowing just 3.7 yards per carry. I don’t see a quarterback combo of Joe Milton and Tanner McKee doing enough to pull off an upset Pittsburgh.

Ravens vs. Panthers NFL Week 11 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Ravens 26, Panthers 23

How to Bet: Carolina barely came away with a win over a bad New Orleans team in Week 10, and it remains pretty banged up on both sides of the ball. The Panthers are a top-10 team in the league in EPA/Play on offense, but they’re in the middle of the pack in EPA/Play on the defensive side of the ball. Carolina is also allowing 4.4 yards per carry on the ground, so this could be the week Derrick Henry gets going.

The Ravens are coming off a pretty huge loss at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, but Jacoby Brissett wasn’t bad in that matchup, and he may have led this Baltimore team to a win had Zay Flowers not lost a costly fumble late in the fourth quarter.

I don’t think that any team in the NFC South should be trusted as a favorite, as the division as a whole is just 4-17 against the AFC North over the last four seasons and 63-111 overall against non-NFC South teams during that stretch.

Jets vs. Chargers NFL Week 11 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Chargers 24, Jets 20

How to Bet: There may not be a more obvious stay away game in the NFL this season, but I’ll make a pick anyway.



The Jets have fallen apart on defense, dropping to 25th in the league in EPA/Play, and they’ve lost five games in a row, including blowouts against Kansas City and Buffalo. The Chargers aren’t good, but it’s possible the win from Week 10 gives them some momentum in this home matchup.

Jaguars vs. Giants NFL Week 11 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Jaguars 28, Giants 17

How to Bet: Jacksonville keeps beating lesser teams by crazy margins, and the Giants – even at home – aren’t a true contender with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback. New York is going to struggle against a Jags team that is No. 1 in the NFL against the run, third in EPA/Play and No. 2 in points allowed.

Jacksonville has won three games in a row by 17 or more points and has covered the spread in six of nine games overall in the 2026 season.

Raiders vs. Broncos NFL Week 11 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Broncos 27, Raiders 16

How to Bet: This is another tough game for Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, as the Denver defense ranks amongst the top 13 teams in the league in EPA/Play, yards per play allowed and success rate this season. While the Bronco offense has struggled at times, this is a perfect “get-right” game, as the Raiders are allowing the most yards per play and have given up the second-most points in the NFL this season. Las Vegas’ inability to run the ball is also a major issue against a Denver secondary that is 11th in the league in EPA/Pass.

Coming out of a bye, Sean Payton is 12-6 straight up in his career as a head coach. I expect him and the Broncos to make quick work of the Raiders as they look to jump ahead of Kansas City for the No. 1 spot in the AFC West.

Vikings vs. 49ers NFL Week 11 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: 49ers 24, Vikings 23

How to Bet: San Francisco’s offense remains one of the best in the NFL despite a bunch of injuries, but there are some concerns about it holding up against a Minnesota team that is No. 2 in the league in EPA/Play and No. 1 in success rate on defense. The Vikings dominated Green Bay in Week 10, and Kirk Cousins’ ability to simply move this offense has made the Vikings more dangerous than they’ve been at any point this season.

In a neutral site game, it’s hard to give the 49ers too big of an edge, and they did allow 40 points to Dallas in Week 10. I think the Vikings can keep this game within a field goal, but I do give San Fran the edge since it has such a balanced offensive attack.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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