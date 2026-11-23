Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver was a little banged up in Week 10 of the 2026 season, suffering a knee injury that led to limited snaps.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor admitted after the win over Pittsburgh that the team limited the star receiver's workload, as he caught just five passes for 66 yards and under 80 percent of the team's snaps.

Higgins practiced in full in the lead up to Monday's game against the Washington Commanders, and he doesn't carry an injury designation. So, it seems like the star wideout will handle his usual workload with the Bengals looking to stay in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Tee Higgins is good to go, according to Zac Taylor — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 19, 2026

This season, Higgins has been one of the best receivers in the NFL, catching 53 of his 73 targets for 824 yards and six touchdowns. He's played in every game and is playing over 78 percent of Cincy's offensive snaps.

He should have a major role for a Cincy offense that is No. 2 in the league in EPA/Play and No. 2 in EPA/Pass.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Higgins on Monday night.

Best Tee Higgins Prop Bet vs. Commanders

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tee Higgins OVER 76.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Higgins has put together a monster 2026 season, averaging nearly 100 yards per game while playing alongside another star receiver in Ja’Marr Chase.

Higgins has 77 or more receiving yards in five of his nine games, including three games where he’s gone for well over 100 yards. This is a great matchup for him against a Washington team that is allowing the seventh-most passing yards and seventh-most completions in the NFL this season.

A big-play threat, Higgins is averaging 15.5 yards per reception, which means just a couple big plays could put him in the mix for this prop.

Higgins has been targeted over eight times per game, and even in a “down” week in Week 10, he caught five of his six targets for 66 yards. I expect him to be heavily involved with the Bengals looking to make a push late in the season for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .