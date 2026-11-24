Take your turducken out of the oven, or get ready to put it in, depending on when you're reading this article, because we're counting down John Madden's best collectibles that have sold in recent years. Our top 5 List features trading cards, video games, and surprise guests. Plus, we talk about the Amazon Prime Video movie Madden, in which Nicolas Cage dons the polyester and puts on the sideline pass to take on the role of a lifetime.

The 2026 movie Madden (2026) has drawn boisterous opinions on both sides of the argument, depending on whom you ask. You might love it and think it's the best modern-day love letter to Greco-Roman spouse wrestling, or you might belong to the camp that sees it as more of a tone poem to space-age fabrics and not worth the 110 minute run time. Either way, the film has struck a nerve within the American psyche itself, much like John Madden's beloved turducken on Thanksgiving Day.

Without further ado, let's jump into our list that features John Madden collectibles and a couple of special guests!

5. 2025 Leaf Metal Halloween Horror! Auto /1 Nicolas Cage Leaf Encased

2025 Leaf Metal Halloween Horror! Auto Nicolas Cage Leaf Encased. Top sale for a version of this card was $750 on Oct. 17, 2025 through eBay. | Card Ladder via eBay

Sale Info: Sold for $617.50 on Oct. 16, 2025 through eBay.

Don't get too frightened, dear reader; it is just a trading card, and not Dracula himself. Nicolas Cage's autograph is on this card featuring him in his role as the original vampire in Renfield (2023). Nicolas Cage is no stranger to collectibles is known to fancy Superman comics.

Of course, Cage used every role he has ever played as the backdrop to take on the immense responsibility of playing John Madden on his latest movie, Madden, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4. 1994 Ted Williams Co. Chalkboard Legends Auto John Madden PSA 6

1994 Ted Williams Co. Chalkboard Legends Auto John Madden PSA 6 | eBay via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $1,500 on Feb. 18, 2025 via eBay.

This is a fun card to feature on our list, and it features two pictures of the legendary broadcaster, coach, and video game persona. John Madden is not only pictured in the foreground bellowing out 'encouragement' but also in the background as he is being carried off the field in victory.

Also, of note, this is a card from the Ted Williams Co. that was an active producer of trading cards in the 90's.

3. 1957 Topps Pat Summerall #14

1957 Topps Pat Summerall #14. PSA 9 Version of the card sold for $2,600 through eBay. | eBay via Card Ladder

Top Sale Info: A PSA 9 sold for $2,600 on Jul. 19, 2020 via eBay.

Pat Summerall was the play-by-play commentator that worked aside John Madden in the announcing booth, before that he was an NFL player and is pictured on several vintage football cards. The kicker, who played for the Detroit Lions, Chicago Cardinals, and NY Giants, made 42.7% of his field goals, and 100% amazing and wonderful in the booth.

2. 2006 Topps Hall of Fame Class of 2006 Auto John Madden

2006 Topps Hall of Fame Class of 2006 Auto John Madden. Top selling card featuring John Madden. Highest sale was for $4,800 on Feb. 17, 2023. | Card Ladder

Sale Info: Non-graded version sold for $4,800 on Feb. 17, 2023 through Fanatics Premier.

PSA 10 Population: 1

PSA 10 Sale Info: Sold through Goldin for $1,561.20 on Nov. 19, 2022 and then through eBay on Nov. 23, 2023 for $2,250.

This 2006 Topps card commemorates the great John Madden with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

1. 1991 Electronic Arts Sports Network Super Nintendo Sealed John Madden Football CGC 9.4

1991 Electronic Arts Sports Network Super Nintendo Sealed John Madden Football CGC 9.4. Sold for $4,800 on Feb. 17, 2023 through Fanatics Premier. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $4,800 on Feb. 17, 2023 through Fanatics Premier.

Additional Video Game Sale Info: A singed copy of the 1988 John Madden Football game for Apple II was sold for $3,865 on February 19, 2022.

No John Madden list is complete without making note of his immense impact on the world of video games, Madden was once the picture of the game, and has now given way to the best NFL players like Caleb Williams.

A Moment of Reflection: Anticipated Movies

Let's say that you watched a movie about something that had been a key component of your early life, maybe a touchstone for some of your happiest memories. One would hope that reliving that subject matter would bring you immense joy and would not only remind you of those times but, better yet, bring you more.

This is often the promise that is offered when our favorite video games are turned into movies. Sadly, that promise is often broken, especially in the 80s and 90s, when the movie has little to do with the lore of the video game and/or is just bad. Super Mario Bros. (1993) and Street Fighter (1994) serve as examples for the children of that era.

For those who endured that time, it may serve as solace that the movie Madden (2026) was not released until this year.

In closing, we remember John Madden for his amazing commentary during NFL games, his coaching prowess, and his indelible mark on the world of video gaming!