There's no avoiding that it's been a disastrous two weeks of the Road to 272 Bets. After six straight winning weeks that almost brought us back in the green for the season, two terrible weeks in a row has erased all of our work.

The good news is there's no time to start a hot streak than Thanksgiving week with games set to take place five of six days starting on Wednesday night. Let's bounce back with a strong week as the Road to 272 Bets marches on.

If you want to listen to the audio version of this week's picks, including some more in-depth analysis, check out the latest episode of Bacon Bets wherever you get your podcasts. You can also get a list of all my picks and where I bet them on Juice Reel. Finally, you can check it out to find the six rules I follow for this challenge.

Road to 272 Bets Record

Week 11: 4-9 (-5.44 units)

Season-to-date: 75-85-3 (-11.4 units)

NFL Week 12 Best Bets for Every Game

Packers vs. Rams Prediction

I have some doubts about either team being able to move the ball much in this game. Let's start with the obvious. The Los Angeles Rams are still without their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. They were able to score 34 points without Nacua against the Cardinals, but that was a game against a bottom-three defense. Now they face a defense that's eighth in opponent EPA per play and fourth in opponent yards per play.

Then there's the Packers' offense, which has relied on explosive plays to score points. That's illustrated by the fact that they're 28th in success rate but 14th in EPA per play. They've been ineffective on a down-to-down basis, but they lead the league in passing plays of 20+ yards with 43. Unfortunately for them, they face a Rams' defense that keeps opposing offenses in front of them, allowing the fourth-fewest 20+ yard completions at 23.

Between injuries and bad stylistic matchups, I think this is going to be a slow offensive game. Give me the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 44.5 (-110) via FanDuel

Bears vs. Lions Prediction

The Lions have been able to skate by in recent games when facing bad offenses. Their last four games have come against three offenses that rank in the bottom six of the NFL in EPA per play and a Patriots team that lost Drake Maye early. Their laundry list of injuries and poor defensive play is now set to get exposed when they face one of the best offenses in football on Thanksgiving afternoon.

The Lions' offensive numbers are a touch better than the Bears', but when it comes to the two defenses, we have a borderline top-10 unit in Chicago against a bottom-five unit in Detroit. The Lions may have to score every time they touch the ball to keep pace with Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense.

I'll lay the points on Chicago.

Pick: Bears -2.5 (-108) via FanDuel

Eagles vs. Cowboys Prediction

It's hard to lay this many points on the Cowboys when their defense has been as bad as it is, but the Titans weren't able to take full advantage of facing them last week, and the Eagles' offense is far worse than Tennessee's, so I don't expect Philadelphia to be able to take advantage either.

Despite coming off a win, there's a case to be made that the Eagles are the worst team in the league. Their offense is 29th in EPA per play and 32nd in success rate. Their defense is a bit better than their offense, but they're in no position to shut down one of the best offenses in football. Dallas is third in both EPA per play and success rate.

The Eagles' offense won't be able to keep pace with the Cowboys.

Pick: Cowboys -8.5 (-105) via FanDuel

Chiefs vs. Bills Prediction

I think there's little to separate these two teams. They're both high-powered offenses led by an elite running game and an MVP-level quarterback. This is evidenced by the fact that they rank fourth and fifth in EPA per play and sixth and seventh in success rate.

Offenses aside, there is an advantage in other areas that each team has. The Bills will have home-field advantage on Thursday night, sporting a net yards per play on their home field this season of +1.1. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have the advantage defensively, ranking fifth in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate. They've also done a great job stopping the run, keeping teams to an average of just 3.7 yards per carry, which will go a long way in slowing down the Bills' offensive attack.

I've said all year that I think the Bills' bad defense is going to cost them points this season, and while they've looked far better the past four weeks, those games have come against a Lamar Jackson-less Ravens, and then the Vikings, Jets, and Dolphins. This will be the toughest offense they will have faced this season since the Rams back in Week 5.

I'll take the field goal with Kansas City.

Pick: Chiefs +3 (-115) via Hard Rock Bet

Broncos vs. Steelers Prediction

It might be time to sell some Broncos stock and take the points with the Steelers at home. Pittsburgh has been far better on their home field this season, sporting a net yards per play of +0.9 at Acrisure Stadium and a -1 net yards per play when on the road.

The Broncos' offense is going to come back to haunt them at points this season. They rank 24th in success rate, and Bo Nix is now 23rd in the league in completion percentage over expected.

Their defense may also have some red flags. We all assumed that they were going to be elite again this season, and we chalked up their early-season issues to a tough schedule, but allowing a Fernando Mendoza-led Raiders team to put up a fight against them on Sunday was baffling. Denver has specifically struggled to stop the run, ranking 26th in opponent EPA per rush. That's especially noteworthy considering the Steelers rank first in rush EPA and sixth in rush success rate.

Give me the 2.5 points with the Steelers.

Pick: Steelers +2.5 (+100) via Caesars

Titans vs. Jaguars Prediction

Don't get me wrong, the Tennessee Titans are still a bad team, but they've quietly improved significantly on offense over the past handful of weeks and are no longer a team we can bank on getting blown out on a weekly basis. In fact, their offense is 14th in the league in success rate, and Cam Ward is now 18th in completion percentage over expected.

The Jaguars continue to be one of the best teams in the NFL, and this bet on the Titans isn't a matter of me overreacting to their loss to the Giants, but any time there's a spread of two touchdowns or more, I have to look for reasons that the underdog can cover. I've seen enough from the Tennessee offense to believe they can keep this game within two touchdowns.

It's worth noting that the Jaguars have gotten "lucky" to an extent so far this season, leading the league in average turnover margin (+0.8) due to a fumble recovery rate of 75%, the fifth-best in the nation. They also have the fifth-highest third-down conversion over-expected rate.

I think Jacksonville wins this game, but fails to cover the 14.5-point spread.

Pick: Titans +14.5 (-110) via Hard Rock Bet

Jets vs. Dolphins Prediction

My faith in the Jets finally paid off last week with their win against the Chargers, so why not keep things rolling and bet on them again against the Dolphins? The Jets are certainly nowhere near a playoff team, but they don't belong in the same group of teams that their record would put them in.

The Jets come into this week ranking 13th in net yards per play at +0.1, well above the Dolphins, who come in at -0.7. Miami is also 27th in EPA per play and 25th in opponent EPA per play. Not only are the Dolphins one of the worst teams in the NFL, but the injury bug has bitten them, leaving them with no offensive weapons to rely on.

The Jets have offensive weapons and can move the ball down the field. If it weren't for their 32nd-ranked red zone offense, they would have covered a lot more spread this season. I expect them to be able to find ways to score touchdowns against the Dolphins once they get to the red zone on Sunday.

Pick: Jets -3.5 (-110) Hard Rock Bet

Saints vs. Bengals Prediction

The Saints found a way to cover the spread against the Bears this past week, but I don't expect that to continue. Despite having one of the easiest schedules in the league so far this season, they rank 23rd in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. They're also 26th in both success rate and opponent success rate.

Now, they have to take on a Bengals team that's not only the best offense in football, but they're also one of the healthier teams in the league heading into Thanksgiving week. I'm still convinced their defense is also a lot better than they get credit for, and they have a top 10 pass-rush, which is going to wreak havoc against the Saints' offensive line.

I'm not afraid to lay the points on the Bengals.

Pick: Bengals -9.5 (-110) via Hard Rock Bet

Ravens vs. Texans Prediction

I simply can't trust the Baltimore Ravens while Lamar Jackson is sidelined, and for a team that had Super Bowl aspirations, I think things are going to get ugly in that locker room as the losses stack up and any hope of the playoffs continues to disappear. I'm also disappointed by their defense in their first year under Jesse Minter. They're 18th in opponent EPA per play and 24th in opponent success rate, only one spot above the Arizona Cardinals.

Meanwhile, I'm not ready to give up on the Texans, who are coming off a big 26-3 win which led into a mini BYE week. In case you didn't already know, the Texans are 10th in the NFL in net yards per play (+0.4) and have a mark of +1.1 over their past three games. If their defense can continue to build off last week's performance, they're going to be a dangerous team to face. Their offense has looked the best they have since C.J. Stroud's rookie year, and are coming into this week inside the top 10 in almost every offensive metric.

I'm going to keep buying stock in the Texans.

Pick: Texans -6.5 (-110) via Caesars

Falcons vs. Vikings Prediction

This is a nightmare matchup for Falcons' quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. He hasn't just been bad when facing pressure; he's been historically bad. He has a 40.5% catchable-throw rate when under pressure this season, the worst in the NFL by 13%.

Accuracy Under Pressure



1. Joe Burrow

2. Drake Maye

3. Caleb Williams

...

And all the way at the bottom: Michael Penix



Data: @FantasyPtsData pic.twitter.com/5ATcSEwySX — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) November 20, 2026

Penix Jr. now has to face the best blitzing defense in the entire league. Brian Flores is going to draw up a defensive game plan that's going to put this offense in a blender, which is going to wreak havoc. I struggle to envision the Falcons being able to move the ball with any regularity.

The Vikings' offense may not have looked effective this past weekend in Mexico City against one of the best teams in the league, but they now get to face a Falcons' defense that recently traded their best player and a unit that has regressed significantly since a strong first few weeks.

The Vikings are going to dominate this game.

Pick: Vikings -6.5 (-112) via FanDuel

Giants vs. Colts Prediction

I don't care about the Giants' record and the fact that they're coming off one of their biggest wins of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars; I simply can't lay this many points on them, especially on the road. The Giants are 16th in the NFL in net yards per play, 15th in EPA per play, 23rd in success rate, and outside the top 10 in almost every defensive metric. They are an average team, and sometimes average teams can beat elite teams and find a way to make the playoffs. With that being said, I'm not rushing to lay this many points on an average team on the road.

Daniel Jones is no longer with the Colts, which means Anthony Richardson will get the start for them. He's a low-floor, high-ceiling player, but his main advantage is that he isn't Daniel Jones, who was one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL this season. If he can produce some electricity with this offense and help Jonathan Taylor produce, the Colts will cover this spread.

Pick: Colts +6.5 (-104) via DraftKings

Patriots vs. Chargers Prediction

In the coming weeks, we're going to see just how much Drake Maye was carrying this Patriots offense. His underlying numbers were amongst the best in the NFL and now he's going to be replaced by Tommy DeVito, who outside of a couple of fun prime-time starts with the Giants, has continuously proven that he isn't the caliber of a starting NFL quarterback. What makes things worse for him is that he has no run game to rely on and no weapons at wide receiver that he can rely on. The Patriots' defense has also been average at best throughout the season.

There's little good to be said about this Chargers team. They're a shadow of what we expected them to be this season, and they rightfully belong in the lowest tier of teams in the league. Fortunately for them, the Patriots are also in that tier with Maye sidelined.

I'll back the Chargers on their home field in this one.

Pick: Chargers -1.5 (-103) via DraftKings

Commanders vs. Cardinals Prediction

Betting on the Cardinals over the past two weeks was some of the most stupid bets I've placed this season. We have to take a step back and remember that the Cardinals entered the season with the lowest projected win total in the NFL, with one of the worst rosters in the league. Now, 11 weeks later, they also have the most injured roster. An already bad roster that has more injuries than anyone else means they're virtually rolling with a semi-pro lineup. Any team with a pulse should be able to win and cover against this Arizona team, and that includes the Washington Commanders.

I may just fade the Cardinals in every game the rest of the season.

Pick: Commanders -7 (-109) via DraftKings

Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction

I'm a bit surprised to see this total above 45 for this NFC West duel. Just because Sam Darnold is likely back for the Seahawks this week, I don't think that means their offense is going to come back to life. Darnold is just 25th in adjusted EPA per play and 26th in completion percentage over expected amongst NFL starting quarterbacks this season. Pair that with their inability to effectively run the football, and I don't expect Seattle to be able to rack up many points against a strong 49ers defense.

Meanwhile, the 49ers offense, as good as they've been, will now have to face a Seahawks defense that's sixth in opponent EPA per play and first in the league in opponent success rate. Seattle also allows just 4.0 yards per play, which is the lowest mark in the NFL by 0.7 yards.

This total is too high, bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 46.5 (-110) via FanDuel

Raiders vs. Browns Prediction

I'm convinced that the Browns aren't as good as their record indicates. This is a team that's 18th in net yards per play (-0.1), 22nd in EPA per play, 21st in success rate, and completely average defensively. Deshaun Watson has somehow found a way to win games, but he's still just 23rd in the league in adjusted EPA per play.

I've been impressed by Fernando Mendoza through his first two starts, who has had to face two of the best defenses in the NFL in his first two starts. After those two matchups, he should feel a lot more comfortable against a Browns defense that isn't in the same league as the Broncos' and Seahawks'.

The Browns aren't good enough to be this big of a favorite. Anything can happen in this game, so I'll take a chance betting on the Browns to pull off the upset at +190.

Pick: Raiders +190 via FanDuel

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Prediction

The Buccaneers have to find a way to be effective on offense, and if they can, they're going to be a dangerous team for anyone to face. Tampa Bay's defense is one of the best units in the league, and they've run the ball successfully throughout the season. They need to lean on their run game even more, especially against a bad Panthers team this weekend.

The Buccaneers already beat the Panthers on the road this season by a score of 43-13. They outgained the Panthers 5.4 yards per play to 4.9, and now they get to be on their home field in the rematch.

I'm low on the Panthers, who don't do anything particularly well on either side of the football., I have a lot more faith in the Buccaneers' defense and run game leading to them the win and cover.

Pick: Buccaneers -3 (-102) via DraftKings

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