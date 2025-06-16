2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 Shows Ohtani Still on Top
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar and King of The Hobby continues to stand at the top of the baseball card world, as he continues to work on yet another MVP-caliber season. The early card market movement on the heels of the recently-released 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 is more proof that Ohtani rules The Hobby.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani, Hyeseong Kim, and Jesus Made Lead the Way in 2025 Bowman Baseball Spotlights
Let's take a look at some of the top early sales and cards to chase from Shohei Ohtani in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2
The most popular insert in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 so far has been the All Kings short-print. Paying homage to the also popular All Aces insert, the checklist features many of the games great hitters, including Ohtani, Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge, among others. Ohtani's All Kings card has led the way when it comes to secondary market sales from the new set. Already, at writing, Card Ladder registers five sales of the insert card, ranging from $1,250 - $1,950. The card is available on eBay currently for as low as $560. At writing, three of the top four sales on the secondary market for Series 2 cards are for this Ohtani short print.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani Takes the Mound and Provides Hobby Firsts
The Player Number Variations make another appearance in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2. The short-printed cards are limited to the jersey number of the player featured. In Ohtani's case, there are 17 such cards to be chased. This card sold for $999.99 on June 12.
This Series 2 Shohei Ohtani Golden Mirror short print is a standout in this year's release, with a fantastic image of Ohtani, champagne goggles on his head, celebrating with the World Series Trophy. On June 11, this card sold for $750. On June 12, it fetched $999.99.
Collecting on SI writer Matt Schilling detailed the 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 K-Zone short print insert in this piece. Paul Skenes' K-Zone card actually leads the way so far with this unique die-cut insert, with a high sale of $850. Ohtani's K-Zone card has sold three times, at writing, from $250 - $400.
Ohtani has dominated sales throughout 2025 Topps Baseball releases, which is hardly a surprise considering his incredible accomplishments on the field, his capturing of his first-ever World Series ring, and his third MVP award, and his status as a global icon. Whether his Series 2 cards can reach the heights of his Series 1 offerings remains to be seen. But no matter what, the early returns show he's still at the very top of the game.