Shohei Ohtani, Hyeseong Kim, and Jesus Made Lead the Way in 2025 Bowman Baseball Spotlights
As we enter the second week since the release of 2025 Bowman Baseball, Collecting on SI continues its look at this year's release, top prospects, chase cards, and popular inserts. Today, we're checking out the newest Bowman Spotlights insert cards to be found in the set.
Bowman Spotlights deliver photo-forward design that features no text on the card front. Instead, the focus is on the player image, set against a simple background - under the spotlight. The cards come in base form in addition to Superfractor 1/1's and Reds numbered to 5.
This year's insert has a 15-player checklist, including members of this year's rookie class, some top prospects, and a few of the sport's biggest superstars.
When it comes to superstars, once again, Shohei Ohtani is leading the way. The three top sales of the Spotlight insert are Ohtani's, ranging from $400 - $460. A Spotlight Ohtani numbered to 5 is listed on Ebay for $2,500. Bobby Witt Jr. and Ronald Acuña Jr. are also there to be chased. Witt's has sold for as much as $335, while Acuña's top sale is currently $101 - slightly less than the $111 his brother's card has fetched.
Rookies include Dylan Crews, James Wood, Coby Mayo, and Hyeseong Kim. Kim's Spotlights card is a current top sale among rookies. The card sold for $335 on May 8, bested only by fellow Los Angeles Dodgers rookie, Roki Sasaki, whose card fetched $371.. At writing, Kim's card has seen seven sales registered on Card Ladder, ranging from $130 - $335.
Hotly-chased rookie Jacob Wilson also appears in the insert. The card has sold for as much as $200. Other rookies on the checklist are Kumar Rocker and Luisangel Acuña.
Unsurprisingly, Jesus Made of the Milwaukee Brewers leads the prospects on the checklist, with a sale of $355. Made's card has registered three sales at writing, ranging from $200 - $355. On Ebay, there are a handful of listings in the $300 range, but also one currently being auctioned. Five bids in, with over two days to go, the top bid sits at $56.
Other prospects that appear in the insert are JJ Wetherholt, Charlie Condon, and PJ Morlando. Condon's card has sold in the $150 range. His 1/1 Superfractor has been pulled, and is currently listed on Ebay for $42,999. A PJ Morlando Spotlight went for $110 on May 15.
It will be interesting to see how the market continues to receive this 2025 Bowman Baseball insert, and it's worth monitoring the numbered cards, and how they end up comparing to other inserts from this year's set, and last year's Spotlights. For comparison, a card to consider is top prospect Jac Caglianone's, whose 2024 Bowman Spotlights Superfractor insert card sold for over $16,000 on April 9.