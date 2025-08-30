Looking back at Boomer Esiason on the 1989 SI cover and his rookie cards

With the 2025 NFL season right around the corner, we take a look at the legendary Boomer Esiason and the 1989 Sports Illustrated cover. In a ironic case of foreshadowing, Boomer was featured on the cover of a season preview issue after winning his lone MVP and in a year he took the Bengals to the Superbowl, their second appearance in franchise history.

In 1989, the Bengals went 12-4, beating the Seattle Seahawks and the Bufallo Bills en route to facing the vaunted San Francisco 49ers. Boomer and the Bengals went into the fourth quarter of Superbowl XXIII leading 13-6, but were outscored 14-3 by Joe Montana and game MVP Jerry Rice.

Boomer's Rookie Card Came in 1986

1986 Topps Boomer Esiason, graded a PSA GEM MT 10. | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/2pxp2rz7

While Esiason was drafted and debuted in 1984, Topps did not produce a card for him until 1986, thus making his rookie card the 1986 Topps, two years after he started his career. The card features a green and white, diagonal striped border. The set also includes first-time cards, or rookie cards, of Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Reggie White, Bruce Smith, and Andre Reed.

Being so condition sensitive, the PSA 10 GEM MT population count is just 27, making cards that get a 10 from this set fairly valuable. According to the PSA pop count page, PSA estimates the value of this card at $1,390.37.

Another Topps Rookie

1986 Topps Stickers Boomer Esiason, graded a PSA GEM MT 10. | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/yey77xj7

A second, not-as-valuable, rookie card of Esiason's is from the 1986 Topps Stickers product. A very basic design with no logo, title, or name on the front, all of the information is read from the back.

The backside of the 1986 Topps Stickers Boomer Esiason, graded a PSA GEM MT 10. | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/yey77xj7

Being a more common card, PSA only values this, a PSA GEM MT 10, at around $40. The population count is still incredibly low at 76, which is odd when you look at the price discrepancy between his base 1986 Topps PSA GEM MT 10 and his PSA GEM MT 10 Sticker card.

