Lakers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 9

The Los Angeles Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in the 2026-27 season, winning nine of their first 11 games, including Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

Luka Doncic (back) did not play in that game, but Austin Reaves (43 points) carried the load for a Lakers team that has the No. 1 offensive rating in the league in the 2026-27 campaign.

Now, L.A. is on the road to play the Atlanta Hawks on the second night of a back-to-back. Atlanta is off to a 7-4 start, winning four games in a row to get over .500 and into the top-six mix in the Eastern Conference.

Oddsmakers have set Jalen Johnson and the Hawks as slight favorites at home, but that could change if Doncic ends up suiting up on Monday.

It would be surprising to see the All-NBA guard miss two games in a row, especially since the Lakers are looking to build a resume as a top-three team in the West.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet, injuries and my prediction for this interconference matchup on Monday night.

Lakers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers +1.5 (-108)

Hawks -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Lakers: +101

Hawks: -120

Total

237.5 (Over -111/Under -109)

Lakers vs. Hawks How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 9

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): PSN, Atlanta News First, Spectrum Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Lakers record: 9-2

Hawks record: 7-4

Lakers vs. Hawks Injury Report

Lakers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Hawks Injury Report

RayJ Dennis – questionable

Keshon Gilbert – out

Mouhamed Gueye – out

Jock Landale – questionable

Asa Newell – out

Henri Veesar – out

Jalen Wilson – questionable

Lakers vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Luka Doncic OVER 34.5 Points (-107)

If he’s able to play through a back injury on Monday, Doncic is a must bet to continue his elite scoring start to the season. I explained why in today’s best NBA props column :

Luka Doncic’s status is up in the air for the Lakers on Monday after he sat out Sunday’s win over Detroit with a back injury.

However, the star guard is averaging 40.1 points per game this season and has scored 37 or more points in seven consecutive games.

The Hawks are 12th in the league in defensive rating and do have a bunch of great wing defenders, but that hasn’t mattered for Doncic, who torched Toumani Camara, Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers for 53 points on Friday night.

This is also a volume play for the Lakers star. He leads the NBA in shots per game, 3-point attempts per game and free-throw attempts per game. Since his third game of the season, Doncic only has one game where he scored less than 40 points. He’s a must bet at this number on Monday.

Lakers vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

The OVER has hit in the majority of the games for both of these teams, as the Lakers (7-4 to the OVER) have the top OVER percentage in the NBA.

If Doncic plays, this Lakers offense should continue the insane pace it’s off to this season, and it’s worth noting that L.A. put up 121 points on the Pistons’ defense (previously No. 1 in the NBA) with their MVP guard on Sunday.

Atlanta is a top-12 offense and defense this season, and it loves to play uptempo, ranking second in the league in pace. That has helped the Hawks hit the OVER in six of their 11 games to open the 2026-27 campaign.

These teams are 19th (L.A.) and 20th (Atlanta) in opponent points per game and both rank in the top four in points per game on offense in the 2026-27 season. With Doncic’s status in question, I’d much rather take the OVER on Monday than pick a side with such a close spread.

Pick: OVER 237.5 (-111 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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