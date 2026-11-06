Topps Releases Limited Time Autographed Relic Card of Victor Wembanyama

The NBA season is still in its infancy, but some impressive performances have already occurred. One such performance belongs to Victor Wembanyama, who continues to post impressive stat lines night after night. Recently, he put up a staggering 52 points, 24 rebounds, and 8 blocks. Wembanyama has also continued to capture the attention of the hobby, and he has become the subject of one of the latest Topps NOW releases to celebrate his historic performance.

Nov 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks in front of Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is a look at the latest card to feature Wembanyama, which includes a chase element for collectors.

Limited Time Topps NOW Card Features Victor Wembanyama

Collectors will have until Saturday, November 7th at 5:00 PM EST to purchase Wembanyama's latest card. The card features Wembanyama giving a fist pump on the court, seemingly enjoying the impressive display he was putting on during the game.

The card continues the Topps NOW design, featuring the team logo, player name, and information at the bottom of the card. The top of the card features the date and the Topps NOW logo. These cards are also printed to order, which means collectors can order as many of the cards as they want until they are taken down from the website.

2026-27 Topps NOW NBA Victor Wembanyama | Topps

However, the real intrigue lies in what collectors can find outside of the base card in their orders, which includes the following parallels: Gold Foil (/50), Orange Foil (/25), Black Foil (/10, Red Foil (/5), and Foilfractor (/1).

Lucky Collectors Can Find Photo Variations and Autographed Relic Versions of the Card

Collectors who decide to purchase the card from the Topps website will have the potential to receive a photo variation or autographed relic of the card inserted into their order. The likelihood of this occurring is based on the number of cards ordered. The Autographed Relic of the card features an on-card autograph of Wembanyama, with the one-of-one also featuring the stat line and date.

The relic on the card is the net that was used during the game, making a unique addition to the card. There will also be a version numbered /5, making six autographed cards across the release for collectors to hunt.

2026-27 Topps NOW NBA Victor Wembanyama Autograph Relic FoilFractor | Topps

The photo variation shows Wembanyama standing at center court on top of the logo used for the game that evening. It is an overhead photograph, giving the card great eye appeal. These will be short-printed, meaning scarcity will be in play for collectors. The exact stated print run is not known at the time of writing.

2026-27 Topps NOW NBA Victor Wembanyama Photo Variation | Topps

Hobbyists have until Saturday, November 7th at 5 PM EST to acquire the latest Topps NOW NBA card, which chronicles the latest statistical feat from Victor Wembanyama. Aside from a base card and parallels, there is also a photo variation and an autographed relic that collectors can find randomly inserted into orders. For Spurs or Wembanyama collectors, this card certainly has the potential to be intriguing.