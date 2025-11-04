MF Doom collectibles are back, Super 7 Starting Lineup crossover figure debuts

MF Doom, your favorite rapper's favorite rapper is back with new collectibles. Born Daniel Dumile in London, England but raised in Brooklyn, New York, MF Doom was one of the most prolific and influential underground rappers of the past twenty years. Known for his trademark mask style and stage personality after Dr. Doom, Dumile described himself as rap’s greatest supervillain.

Along with his obvious rhyming ability and creativity in creating the MF Doom stage persona, Doom always represented his New York City roots in his music and style. Specifically, Doom could be seen wearing a Patrick Ewing throwback Knicks jersey during many performances and appearances. Now, as a nod to his roots, collectibles and action figure company Super 7 is releasing a new MF Doom ReAction figure wearing a custom Knicks jersey.

MF Doom Super 7 action figure. | https://super7.com/products/mf-doom-reaction-figures-wave-03-mf-doom-nyc

This is not the first time Super 7 and MF Doom’s estate have collaborated to create an action figure of MF Doom but it just might be the most unique one. As I said earlier, the figure of Doom is part of their ReAction figure line that patterns the toys after retro lines sold in the 1980s and 1990s. The figure itself includes Doom wearing his trademark mask and custom basketball jersey styled after the New York Knicks.

However, what makes this figure really unique is the packaging. The packaging is homage to Starting Lineup (SLU) action figures that were also released in the late 80s through late 90s. Specifically, the red and white background drew inspiration from the first NBA SLU set released in 1988. Also like the SLUs figures, this Super 7 includes an exclusive trading card. Currently, the figure is available for pre order on Super 7’s website for $35.

Sadly, MF Doom passed away on Halloween of 2020 at the age of 48. Although it has been five years since his untimely death, Doom’s legacy continues to live on through his music, art, and other collectibles like the new Super 7 figure. If someone is both a fan of his music and sports, I suspect this collectible will be very sought after by those fans and while it might not skyrocket in value, its sentimental value will be extremely high. If this is your first time hearing of MF Doom and are a fan of hip hop, I highly recommend you check out his catalogue. I’m confident you won’t be disappointed.

