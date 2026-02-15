Los Angeles Rams 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Can Rams Remain a Top Contender?

Matthew Stafford may have raised the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl odds for next season when he accepted his MVP award for the 2025 campaign.

Stafford announced that he’d return to the 2026 season, a huge lift for a Rams team that made the NFC title game before coming up short against the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

There is a really strong argument that the Rams were the second-best team in the NFL last season, and oddsmakers seem to agree with that sentiment.

The Rams are +950 to win the Super Bowl next season, sitting in a tie with the Seahawks for the best odds in the league. Los Angeles didn’t win the division in the 2025 season, but it did win a game in the regular season against Seattle.

With Stafford back, the Rams profile to have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL for the second season in a row. L.A. was No. 2 in EPA/Play last season and had the highest success rate on offense (over 50 percent) in the league.

Here’s a look at the Rams’ Super Bowl outlook as they enter a crucial offseason with Stafford getting closer to the end of his career.

Rams Super Bowl 61 Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

+950 (Co-favorite)

The Rams have a few key free agents this offseason , including wide receiver Tutu Atwell, cornerback Cobie Durant and safety Kamren Curl. Los Angeles had one of the better defenses in the league last season (10th in EPA/Play), so losing two members of the secondary would be a pretty big blow in the offseason.

On the bright side, this elite offense should be intact next season, and the duo of Davante Adams and Puka Nacua helped Stafford win his first-ever MVP.

There is also a small silver lining for the Rams in 2026 even though they lost the NFC title game. Finishing in second in the NFC West should make things a little easier on L.A. in the 2026 season, as it’ll play a second-place schedule.

The Rams won 12 games in the 2025 season, but they faded a bit down the stretch, losing to Atlanta and Carolina. Stafford struggled in both of those games, and the Rams may have to brace for him taking a small step back in 2026 after an unreal MVP season where he led the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

At +950, the Rams are an interesting bet if you think Seattle struggles to repeat the success of last season. However, it’s hard to justify betting on either team at this price this early in the offseason, especially since only one of them will end up at home (if they both make the playoffs) while the other will be a wild card team.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.