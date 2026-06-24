Night one of the NBA draft has wrapped up, and teams are hoping that they have found the player that will set them up for success for years to come. Within the hobby, collectors are already getting excited about the upcoming group of NBA rookies. The first cards of the top picks are already up for grabs on the Topps website, as Topps NOW cards will be produced of the players on draft night. Certain versions of the cards will also be autographed, some of which were done live on television.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the second pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson after he was selected by the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Here is what collectors need to know about the limited time release.

NBA 1st Round Draft Picks Get Limited Time Topps NOW Card Release

Many of the major draft picks have received their first Topps NOW cards, perhaps most notably AJ Dybantsa. Dybantsa was selected first overall by the Washington Wizards, and will be a key chase when it comes to 2026-27 NBA products upon release. For right now, the main chase will be his 1/1 autograph card that was signed live on television during the NBA draft. It features his autograph along with the inscription "My 1st NBA Auto". It marks a unique piece of hobby history and shows the innovation that Topps is bringing to collectors.

2025-26 Topps NOW NBA AJ Dybantsa 1/1 Autograph Card | Topps NOW

These cards will only be available for 48 hours, meaning that collectors have until June 25th at 11 PM EST to obtain the cards they want to add to their collection. The card design is modeled after the 2025-26 Topps NOW design, so collectors should feel a sense of familiarity. The cards will also be printed to order, which means collectors have until the deadline to order as many as they want, with rare parallels and autographs randomly being inserted into orders.

2025-26 Topps NOW NBA Cameron Boozer NBA Draft Card | Topps NO

Parallels such as Gold Foil (/50), Orange Foil (/25), Red Foil (/5), and FoilFractor (/1) will be printed, along with an image variation short print. In addition, autographed versions of the cards can be found, including the inscribed first autograph. For collectors who think a certain player will come into the league and take over by storm, this marks the first time that player has appeared in NBA attire, which is always a significant hobby moment. Names such as Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson, Darryn Peterson, and Darius Acuff Jr all have cards.

2025-26 Topps NOW NBA Caleb Wilson 1st Autograph Card | Topps NOW

New Rookie Card Logo Will Be Featured On The Cards

One unique feature of the card is that a new rookie card logo is used on the cards. It will be used moving forward for all rookie cards within NBA products, replacing the one used in 2025-26 products. It features the NBA logo on the right, with an "R" and "C" in giant white lettering on the right side of the NBA logo. It is a very clean design that blends naturally into the card. Some would argue that it is better than last year's, which was orange.

FIRST LOOK: All-new Rookie Card logo for Topps Basketball



This logo will debut on Topps NOW cards from tomorrow's NBA Draft & appear on all Topps Basketball Rookie Cards going forward. pic.twitter.com/8aFnyiykMg — Topps (@Topps) June 22, 2026

The first cards of top NBA draft picks are up for grabs on the Topps website for a limited time. Collectors have until June 25th at 11 PM EST to obtain cards of their favorite draft picks, and might just be lucky enough to have a parallel or autograph randomly inserted into their order. By having players sign their first cards on stage, Topps continues to innovate within the hobby, and that is present in the latest batch of Topps NOW NBA cards.