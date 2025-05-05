First Ever Topps NOW NFL Rookie Quadruple Auto Card
Last week, we got a First Look at the first-ever quadruple autograph card featuring the loaded 2024 NFL quarterback Class of 2024. 2024 NFL Draft top pick Caleb Williams, NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, Tom Brady's heir apparent Drake Maye, and the signal caller that led the Denver Broncos to a surprising playoff berth, Bo Nix.
The chase card, a 1-of-1, is part of a new release from Topps Now, 2024 Rookie Campaign Quarterbacks. Each box of the premium set includes four gold-framed, encased cards. Three of the cards in each box will be parallels numbered to 99 or less, and one card will be an autographed numbered to 50 or fewer.
Each of these quarterbacks have given fans and collectors reason to be bullish about the future. Jayden Daniels has already become one of the hottest names in The Hobby thanks to a historic rookie season. A PSA 9 2024 Panini Prizm Gold Vinyl /5 sold for over $50,000 on April 25.
Williams was a bit inconsistent, but showed elite potential and will now be coached by Ben Johnson, one of the sport's leading offensive minds. Drake Maye was excellent given the limitations of his team's roster and offensive line. With Mike Vrabel now installed as Head Coach, and a markedly improved roster, The Hobby has also been bullish on Maye. Bo Nix easily exceeded expectations, and a great career alongside Sean Payton seems very likely.
Topps Now has released a Triple Auto featuring Williams, Daniels, and Maye before. This PSA 10 numbered to 10 sold for almost $10,000 in late February.
On April 26, two Caleb Williams/Jayden Daniels dual auto Topps Chrome cards sold together for $18,999.
This 2024 Topps Now Rookie Campaign set features a series of cards featuring the key moments and accomplishments by each of these four quarterbacks through their first NFL season. It's a testament to the success of Bo Nix both on the field and in The Hobby that he had to be included in this set alongside last year's top 3 draft picks. Nix, who went 12th overall, was the last of six QB's drafted in the top 12 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Denver star has seen a top card sale of over $42,000. The sale, for a 2024 Panini Absolute Kaboom! PSA 9, came on February 6.