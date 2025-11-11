2025 Topps Archives Baseball Pre-Order today

Each year, Topps Archives Baseball takes collectors on a throwback to the past by featuring current and former players on prior Topps flagship designs. The 2025 edition will be no different, with three different years featured, and a long list of signers to boot. Topps recently announced that the product will be up for pre-order on November 11th at 1 PM, and here is what collectors need to know about designs, signers, and pre-order details.

RELATED: 2025 Topps Update Baseball to offer Shohei Ohtani Sketch Cards

Featured Designs

This year's release will have three years that make up the base set: 1964, 1996, and 2005. By including these three years, it will give collectors a mix of modern, vintage, and the tail end of the junk wax era designs to look for. Having these years and decades represented may also appeal to a variety of collectors who were collecting during a certain time, or have vivid memories of that specific Topps design. The base set will contain 300 cards, with 100 cards representing each of the aforementioned years.

2025 Topps Archives Nick Kurtz RC Black Foilboard | Checklist Insider

Parallels will be included in the product, including Black Foilboards, Red Hot Foilboards, Blue Foilboards, and Foilfractors. Printing Plates will also be inserted into the product, adding a sense of rarity for certain cards.

RELATED: 1967 Topps Baseball: 5 Essential Graded Cards

Key Autograph Signers

Autographs in this particular set are dubbed "Fan-Favorites", players that hobbyists always loved, or that fans always rooted for. This year's signers include names such as: Nick Kurtz, Andy Van Slyke, Rollie Fingers, Kyle Seager, Luis Gonzalez, Cam Smith, Billy Ripken, and Tim Salmon among others. Again, while some of these names may not have the value of a Shohei Ohtani autograph, that is the premise of Archives - to give off a sense of nostalgia to collectors.

2025 Topps Archives Baseball Luisangel Acuna Foilfractor Autograph | Checklist Insider

Insert/harder autographs to pull come in the form of 1964 Topps Stand Ups, 1987 Topps Boardwalk, and 1995 Cyberstats. Signers in these subsets include some big names: Aaron Judge, Barry Bonds, Derek Jeter, Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz, Randy Johnson, Roki Sasaki, Ken Griffey Jr, and Shohei Ohtani.

RELATED: Top cards to chase in 2025 Topps Pro Debut

Pre Order Details

At the time of writing, the pre order for 2025 Topps Archives Baseball will be taking place at 1 PM on November 11th on the Topps website. It is advertised as hobby boxes being listed for $129.99. Given that the product does contain autographs of recently crowned AL Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz, this could be an opportunity for collectors to get their hands on a rookie autograph of his. An official release date is not yet known, but should be revealed once the pre-order window opens.

2025 Topps Archives Baseball is the next release in what is a busy week release-wise in the hobby. It contains autographs of past and present stars, and also invokes a sense of familiarity with it's featured designs. Collectors who are interested in the product can pre-order it ahead of release on November 11th at 1 PM. Given that pre-orders can sell out, collectors may want to be on the website right at that time to secure their box.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: