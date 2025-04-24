Collectibles On SI

2 Must Have Cards of NBA Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson

Now that he's been named the NBA Clutch Player of the Year, here's a look at two low-population, mid-range PSA 10 Autographs of Jalen Brunson for collectors to consider buying.

Matt Schilling

Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots a three point shot against Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the second quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots a three point shot against Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the second quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Wednesday April 23rd it was announced by the NBA that Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks won the 2024-25 Clutch Player of the Year and collectors are certainly in a frenzy over Brunson’s newly elevated status among the best of the best. Known for his fearless approach to the game and his mission-critical leadership at the times it mattered the most, Brunson’s recognition is not only a career milestone, but also an important catalyst that could contribute to driving his graded card market to new heights.

With that said, I wanted to highlight two cards that I think are key for any basketball card collectors, anyone who’s a fan of either the New York Knicks or Jalen Brunson, and anyone who admires low-population PSA 10 autographed cards.

2018 Panini Contenders Optic Cracked Ice /25 (PSA 10) (Card No. 105) - Certainly considered to be one of the most coveted of Brunson’s rookie autos, the Blue Parallel (/99) is a visually stunning card that not only has a limited print run for the raw versions of this card, but also for the graded version of this card. As the latest data will indicate there are only four (4) cards that have ever received a PSA 10 Gem Mint grade from the folks at PSA. From a pricing perspective, a March 3rd auction saw this card sell for $4,594.

RELATED: LeBron James & Michael Jordan Dual Auto Card Soars at Auction

2018 Panini Contenders Optic Cracked Ice /25 (PSA 10) (Card No. 105)
2018 Panini Contenders Optic Cracked Ice /25 (PSA 10) (Card No. 105) / PSA via psacard.com | https://www.psacard.com/cert/67595196/psa

2021 Panini Mosaic Fusion Red Yellow Choice Prizm Autograph (PSA 10) - Although not as hyped as the 2018 Contenders Optic Cracked Ice Auto, the fiery and vibrant Mosaic Fusion Red Yellow Choice Prizm Autograph offers collectors a much more affordable point of entry into Brunson’s graded autograph card market. The latest data will indicates there are only twelve (12) cards that have ever received a PSA 10 Gem Mint grade from the folks at PSA, and from a pricing perspective, a January auction saw this card sell for $200 which more recent listings are asking upwards of $250.

RELATED: The Rise of Panini NBA Prizm: Basketball's Hottest Cards

2021 Panini Mosaic Fusion Red Yellow Choice Prizm Autograph (PSA 10)
2021 Panini Mosaic Fusion Red Yellow Choice Prizm Autograph (PSA 10) / PSA via psacard.com | https://www.psacard.com/cert/87028969/psa

As New York Knicks find themselves deadlocked heading into Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons, all eyes will be on Brunson to see how well his regular season clutch play translates into the realm of high-pressure playoff games. If Brunson experiences similar success in the playoffs, there’s a very could chance both of these cards could start selling for much higher in the coming days and weeks.

﻿MORE COLLECTIBLES UPDATES﻿

Published |Modified
Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.

Home/News