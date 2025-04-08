Jacob Wilson Hot Start and Topps Series 1 Rookie Cards
Jacob Wilson, former top prospect in the Athletics organization, has been one of the breakout players of the newly-minted 2025 MLB season. The shortstop earned the starting job with a phenomenal Spring Training performance in which he put up 4 home runs and 13 RBI, while hitting .308. He had 16 hits in 19 games against only two strikeouts.
And Wilson has gone from strength to strength since the regular season began. At writing, through 11 games, the rookie has batted .366 with an OPS of .927. 15 hits in 11 games, 2 home runs and 7 RBI. He's also only struck out twice in the first 41 at-bats of his Major League career.
Wilson's stock is clearly on the rise. In an offseason poll, Wilson was listed by MLB execs as the sixth-most likely winner of the AL Rookie of the Year Award, polling at under 10%. At writing, Wilson is now second-favorite to take home the trophy, seeing his odds drop from +1200 last week to +550.
Wilson, one of the most prominently featured rookies in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 certainly warrants attention from collectors, particularly those with a focus on prospecting.
Over the last week, Card Ladder lists 15 sales of $100 or more for Wilson 2025 Series 1 cards, up from 9 the previous week, and two the week before that. The top sale was for a Rookie Auto Black Foil /10 that sold for $279. Just behind was a Real One Flagship Auto /50 for $250 on April 7.
To date, the top Jacob Wilson 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 sale is for a 1990 Topps Baseball 1/1, that fetched $631 on March 4.
Wilson's 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 autos are currently listed on Ebay from $89 - $799 (for a /10 version of the card that sold for just over $600 last month). Buy It Now low price is currenlty $129 for a /99.
Wilson's Bowman's are seeing even more movement. At writing, Card Ladder lists 458 sales of Wilson Bowman cards in the last week alone. This includes 9 four-digit sales.
A PSA 102023 Bowman Draft Jacob Wilson RED Refractor Glass Auto /5 is top sale of the week at $1,500.
As to Wilson's 1st Bowman, a 2023 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospect Gold Refractor Auto /50 sold for $1,399.99 on April 5. All-time sales for PSA 10 versions of the card have ranged from $460 - $1,800. April 5's sale is the third-highest. Current high listing of the same card on Ebay is $7,500. Lowest PSA 10 on Ebay currently is $1,280.
Wilson has long been projected to be very good hitter. MLB Pipeline gave him a 70/80 hit grade, and in both Spring Training and his first taste of the Big Leagues, he's flashed some serious potential at the plate. It will be fascinating to see how Wilson adjusts to the pitching adjustments that are no doubt coming. But, early returns suggest Wilson could very well be in the race for AL Rookie of the Year.