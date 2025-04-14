2025 Topps James Wood "First Card" 1/1 Has Surfaced
On Sunday April 13th, Topps once again caught the attention of collectors and hobbyists everywhere when it announced via X (formally Twitter) that the elusive James Wood 1/1 “First Card” from 2025 Topps Series 1 Baseball had been pulled by a fellow collector.
The card, which is stamped with the words “First Card”, designates it as the first card produced of a particular player in this year’s flagship set. Such cards also mark a new and exciting chapter for collectors, one in which chasing a true 1/1 is no longer reserved for ultra-premium products or high-end breakers.
James Wood, the Nationals top prospect and one of baseball’s most exciting young stars, now owns the distinction of headlining a new tradition for Topps and that is of course the chase for cards carrying the “First Card” stamp. By including a 1/1 stamp on the very first base card produced each year, and inserting such cards into packs and boxes, Topps is now adequately addressing the market need to make such chases affordable to all collectors.
When it comes to the 1/1 marketplace, it’s not affordability but rather accessibility, that makes these types of chases unique in their own right. Unlike higher-dollar box breaks or exclusive parallels buried in limited-run products, the “First Card” 1/1 is in the heart of Topps flagship product meaning it can be pulled at a Target, at a Walmart, at an LCS or even during a live break. No matter if you’re looking to spend $4-$6 on a single pack or $100-$150 on a hobby box, the ability for each and every type of collector to experience the rush of pulling a 1/1 card is now more possible than it ever has been before.
From a broader market perspective these cards have been selling fairly well even for “team cards”. For example, a “First Card” entitled “Hoop Dreams” and featuring players from the Tampa Bay Rays recently sold for $74.99 whereas cards featuring some of today’s more well known veterans like Travis d’Arnaud and Cody Bellinger have recently sold for $90 and $99.99 respectively. Additionally, stars like Texas Rangers OF Evan Carter and San Diego Padres 3B Manny Machado have sold near the $400 mark, which leaves us begging the question of – what will the James Wood sell for?
Although no one can predict exactly what the James Wood 1/1 “First Card” will sell for, there’s a very good chance that the one lucky collector who currently owns the card will receive offers in the thousands, if not, tens of thousands of dollars and that just goes to show you, that no matter what the hobby still rewards those collectors who appreciate the chase for 1/1s of tomorrow’s biggest stars.