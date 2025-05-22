2025 Topps Sterling "Hits" May Include Major League Whiff
Topps bills its Sterling release, coming soon, as a "high-end collectors' favorite, thanks to cards like this Willie Mays x John F. Kennedy dual auto just previewed on its social media channels. The "Say Hey" x JFK is just one card in a larger series that pairs MLB legends with US presidents, and one can only wonder what other duos the checklist might include: Gary Carter and Jimmy Carter? Nolan Ryan and George W. Bush? Or how about Grover Cleveland Alexander and Ronald Reagan? #IYKYK
Regardless of the pairing and even the price tag, any presidential pull would likely qualify as the hit of the year for most collectors. Now add to that a baseball legend, and you are all but guaranteed to see the requisite "shaking..." social media posts. True, many collectors eschew any mixing of sports and politics, but do you really see a single one of them saying no to a Ty Cobb x Woodrow Wilson or a Stan Musial x Harry Truman? Unfortunately, the particular card featured by Topps may bring just as much disappointment as excitement, leading whoever pulls it to (wait for it) say "Hey!"
Skim through the social media comments left by collectors, many of them quite knowledgeable in the autograph space, and it's hard not to come to a frightening conclusion. The Mays autograph in question does not appear to be authentic. Consensus among Mays collectors is that the signature was penned by Willie's wife. So yes, technically, the signature still qualifies as a Mays autograph, just not a Willie Mays auto. And as true as it is that behind every great man is an even greater woman, let's just say most collectors would nonetheless opt for the man in this instance.
Provided Topps takes the feedback from its social media posts seriously, it may be that there is still opportunity to swap out the auto shown and replace it with one from the Say Hey Kid himself. Certainly there have been instances in the past where collector feedback has driven changes to a Topps offering.
On the other hand, if it's either too late to make the change or Topps simply dismisses the voice of the collector, then it's hard to know whether one of Sterling's biggest "hits" will be more pop-up than home run. Either way, Topps, if you are listening out there, any chance we can also get a Willie Howard Mays x William Howard Taft? Or if you're into the whole brevity thing, a JFK x PCA?