5 Baseball Cards Every Kid From The 1970s Should Own
When it came to growing up in the 1970’s, collecting sports cards was more about the thrill of the hunt, trading and flipping with friends, and that overly stale taste that came from the chewing gum collectors found at the back end of wax packs. With that said, there are five (5) essential baseball cards that every kid from 1970’s should own.
1970 Topps Nolan Ryan #712 – Before he was one of the greatest pitchers to ever play the game, he played a pivotal role for the New York Mets during their 1969 World Series Championship run. He’s confidence on the mound and the intense gaze he’d give to each to every batter stepping into the box is exemplified on this particular card. Honoring one of the best to ever pitch in the modern game, this card is also highly sought after from a graded perspective, especially with sales of its PSA 7s (carrying an average price of $540), PSA 8s ($1050 - $1160), PSA 9s ($6,000 - $7,000) and PSA 10s ($130,000+) all continuing to rise higher and higher.
1971 Topps Roberto Clemente #630 - One of the most visually appealing cards of the era, the 1971 Topps Roberto Clemente (Card No. 630) captures him near the peak of his career and just one short year before his tragic passing. This card not only honors one of baseball’s greatest hitters, it’s also highly sought after from a graded perspective especially with sales of its PSA 7s ($630 - $670), PSA 8s ($1800 - $2400), and PSA 9s ($61,000+) all continuing to rise higher and higher.
1973 Topps Mike Schmidt (Rookie Card) #615 - Capturing the early promise of one of baseball’s greatest power hitters, the 1973 Topps Mike Schmidt (Card No. 615) was not only offering collectors a cleaner and crisper look versus that of cards from previous years, it also capture Schmidt during the adolescent years of his Hall of Fame career, making it both an instant classic and a card that still captivates collectors to this day. From a graded perspective, especially with sales of its PSA 7s ($460-$570), PSA 8s ($1280 - $1450), PSA 9s ($6,000 - $9,000) and PSA 10s ($230,000+) all continuing to rise, Schmidt's rookie card is considered by many to be a key cornerstone for any vintage collector.
1975 Topps Robin Yount (Rookie Card) #223 – Considered by many collectors to be one of the most beloved cards of the decade, not only does the card offer collectors a vibrant two-tone design that screams 1970’s, it also captures Yount’s fiery competitiveness that would offer a glimpse into the future of his legendary career as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers. From a graded perspective, especially with sales of its PSA 7s ($130-$140), PSA 8s ($350 - $400), PSA 9s ($2,800 - $3,000) and PSA 10s ($102,000+) all continuing to rise, Yount's rookie card is considered by many to be a key cornerstone for any vintage collector.
1975 Topps George Brett (Rookie Card) #228 – A favorite among collectors for its colorfully vibrant design, the 1975 Topps George Brett (Card No. 228) perfectly captures the spirit of the 1970’s. Marking the debut of his legendary career this card is certainly a cornerstone for any collection, especially for those who grew up in the 1970’s. From a graded perspective, recent sales of its PSA 7s ($240 - $290), PSA 8s ($640 - $750), PSA 9s ($4,500 - $6,000) and PSA 10s ($147,000+) are all continuing to rise higher and higher, which certainly reinforces its status as an essential card for kids who grew up in the 1970s.
When we think of the golden era of baseball, there’s no doubt that the 1970’s was far and away one of the most energetic and vibrant decades the game has ever seen. For those of you who grew up during that era, these five cards represent childhood heroes, endless summers, and stories of chasing cardboard greatness, which is exactly why they’re the five essential cards any kid from that era should own.