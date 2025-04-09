A look at 2025 Bowman Baseball's 1st Bowman Cards
The 2025 Bowman Baseball presale kicks off today. Topps has already teased out some card photos and information that gives us a look at some of the top prospects getting their 1st Bowman cards.
Below are some of the names (and cards) to chase that we know will be part of the newest Bowman Baseball release.
Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies
The third overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft Pick, Condon won the 2024 Golden Spikes Award, given to the best amateur baseball player by USA Baseball. Currently, Condon is ranked #28 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects. The outfielder struggled during his professional debut, as he dealt with injury, but he is still highly-thought of by talent evaluators. In his 2024 season with the University of Georgia, Condon hit a record 37 home runs, while batting .433 with an OPS of 1.565.
Kevin McGonigle, Detroit Tigers
The 20-year old McGonigle was drafted 37th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. The shortstop ranks #27 in the Top 100 Prospects. MLB Pipeline grades McGonigle with an impressive 65/80 hit grade. Per the scouting report: "Most of his reps came at shortstop in 2024, but many evaluators still believe he’s a better overall fit at second base over the long term. McGonigle’s hit tool placed him on the map in a big way, making him a core piece of a burgeoning Detroit system."
Jesus Made, Milwaukee Brewers
Only 17 years old, Made is already the #2 ranked prospect in the Brewers system, per MLB Pipeline. The switch-hitting shortstop looked impressive offensively in his 51-game run in the Dominican Summer League. Made shared Minor League Player of the Year for the Brewers with Cooper Pratt, after earning All-Star honors in the Summer League. Per this March 2 article from MLB.com, Milwaukee's Director Latin American Evaluation said, “I don’t want to say he’s going to be Chourio, but I would just say he has the promise. For that age, the strength, the exit velocity, is crazy.”
Slade Caldwell, Arizona Diamondbacks
Caldwell is not ranked in MLB Pipeline's Top 100, but the 18-year old is currently the #3 ranked prospect in the Diamondbacks system. A first-round selection in last year's draft, the outfielder had 170 stolen bases in his high school career at Valley View High in Arkansas. A 70/80 run grade from MLB Pipeline intrigues. Two-time Arkansas High School Player of the Year, per Pipeline's scouting report: "Checking in at 5-foot-9, Caldwell drew pre-Draft comparisons to Mets star prospect Jett Williams, and after he moved to the D-backs, many highlighted his likeness to Corbin Carroll. (Don’t say Arizona doesn’t have a type.) Neither is a perfect comp, of course, but they’re not bad places to start."
Roki Sasaki, Los Angeles Dodgers
Ok, it's not Sasaki's 1st Bowman. But, it's still worth noting. We have learned that, outside of Topps Now releases, 2025 Bowman Baseball will feature the Japanese phenom's first official MLB Rookie Card. The 23-year old remains atop the MLB Pipeline Top 100, Sasaki has struggled some in his first three MLB appearances, but did look a bit more settled on April 5, when he gave up 1 ER over 4 IP in a 3-1 Dodgers win over Philadelphia. Pipeline's grades jump off the page. His splitter gets a full 80/80, his fastball 70/80. Despite the early bumps in the road, the future is bright for Roki Sasaki.