Alex Ovechkin Record Setting Feat Gets Topps Now 10 Card Set
No matter if you are a hockey fan or not, you are hearing Alex Ovechkin's name across all news and social media platforms. And it's all "great" news.
Just recently, Ovechkin has become the All-Time goal scorer in NHL history, passing "The Great One". Wayne Gretzky. Pushing himself to once again score over 40 goals this year, the 39-year-old has broken a record that has stood for 31 years.
And Topps Now is capturing the moment for everyone.
RELATED: Ovechkin Goals Record Honored With Special Card Set
From now, until April 14th, 2025, you can choose to relive the moment, with Ovechkin's record-breaking cards. As always, this is limited opportunity to take advantage of. Once its past the date, you can no longer order them through Topps.
What is fascinating, is Topps Now is bringing you though a journey with a 10-sticker card set. The set will include moments from his first goal, to 100th goal, up to his 800th, and finish with the record-breaking goal.
The fun part about this set, is the random numbered cards that will be released. You will have a chance at cards numbered to 25, down to just 5. And some lucky collectors will get the iconic 1/1 gold ice parallels.
RELATED: Ovechkin Collectibles From Fanatics Following Record-Breaking Goal
While some will always consider Gretzky to be the all-time greatest player, Ovechkin deserves to be in the discussion. There may have never been someone as consistent as Ovechkin. For the last 20 years, the left winger has scored over 30 goals ever single year, except in 2020, when he only played in 45 games. He has scored over 40 goals 14 times, while reaching over 50 an incredible 9 times. The 12x All-Star has brought the Hart Trophy home 3 times and is a Stanley Cup champion.
What may be just as impressive, is the loyalty Ovechkin has. Through all the achievements, the ups and downs, he has stayed humble and true to the fans and ownership of the Washington Capitals.
Ovechkin deserves this moment, and I applaud Topps Now for bringing us on a ride from where he started, to the greatness he is now.