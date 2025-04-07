Collectibles On SI

Ovechkin Collectibles From Fanatics Following Record-Breaking Goal

Michael Terry

Apr 6, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) is honored with a painting by artist Tony Harris by former Canadian-American ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky after scoring in the during the second period against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Ovechkin scored the 895th goal of his career, breaking the NHL all-time career goals record previously held by Wayne Gretzky at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
On Sunday, Washington Capitals superstar and living legend Alex Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal, overtaking 'The Great One' Wayne Gretzky for all-time career goals in the National Hockey League. There are very few people in the hockey world that could have imagined at the time of Gretzky's retirement that this record would fall 25 years later. But, the record has been broken, and Fanatics has commemorated Ovechkin's chase for top spot and the record-breaking goal with a release of a wide variety of collectibles and gear.

Fanatics released commemorative autographed and limited-edition pucks, in addition to other puck offerings commemorating both the 895th goal and the 'GR8 Chase' of Gretzky.

Alex Ovechkin The GR8 Chase Puck / Fanatics

There's also a crystal puck, which is clear and contains game-used ice from a game during the record-breaking season.

Alex Ovechkin Crystal Puck / Fanatics

A 'goal collage' of Ovechking is also available. The photo piece features three images of Ovechkin and a historical road map of his goal-scoring milestones.

Alex Ovechkin Goal Collage / Fanatics

Another photo-forward offering, is a Alex Ovechkin autographed Framed 895th Goal Hockey Puck Shadowbox, which uses the images from the collage.

Alex Ovechkin 895th Goal Autographed Framed 895th Goal Hockey Puck Shadowbox. / Fanatics

An autographed framed photo an image of Ovechkin's sure-to-be-famous celebration, in which he slid across the ice after breaking Gretzky's record has also been released.

Alex Ovechkin Framed Goal Celebration Photo Auto / Fanatics

The "Locker Room" gear, including a t-shirt, and the hat worn during the on-ice celebration following Ovechkin's 895th goal on Sunday, has also been made available by Fanatics.

In addition to Fanatics making the collectibles available online, The Capitals opened a special Ovi Shop at Capital One Arena, which opened this morning.

