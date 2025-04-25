Collectibles On SI

Bowman Spotlight Inserts Returning with Vets & Prospects

Originally inserted into 2023 Bowman, the Spotlight insert checklists has so far been just rookies and prospects. But according to Topps, that will change with this year's release.

Cole Benz

Shohei Ohtani Spotlight insert from 2025 Bowman.
Shohei Ohtani Spotlight insert from 2025 Bowman. / Topps

The next release of Bowman is bringing back the popular Spotlight insert. Set to release on May 7th, 2025 Bowman will now feature, for the first time since its inception, veteran players on the Spotlight insert checklist. Topps made the announcement on their official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The first year Topps released the inserts there were 20 names on the checklist. However each of the last two years the shrunk it to just 15.

According to Beckett.com, here is the list of the 15 names included in the checklist for 2025 Bowman.

2025 Bowman Spotlight
2025 Bowman Spotlight insert checklist, featuring 15 players with a mixture of veterans, rookies and prospects. / Beckett.com

These inserts have gained quite the following. The darkened background with a cutout of the player illuminated by, a spotlight. In previous years you could get these cards in a variety of parallels, though the parallel list for 2025 Bowman has not been made public as of the publishing of this article. In both 2023 and 2024, there were seven different parallels: mini-diamond (#/150), aqua (#/125), green (#/99), gold (#/50), orange (#/25), red (#/5), and superfractors (1/1), with the green refractors being exclusive to retail and orange refractors exclusive to hobby.

Adding veterans to this year's checklist will create a whole new chase. While prospecting is always a good motivation for collectors, they are unproven. So pulling a veteran and/or a veteran parallel in this set is a nice new luxury.

