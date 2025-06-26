It's Official, Cooper Flagg Gets His First Professional Card
In perhaps the least surprising news of the NBA year, Duke's Cooper Flagg has been selected first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Dallas Mavericks, who infamously traded global superstar Luka Doncic to the Lakers midseason, improbably vaulted to the top of the charts thanks to the draft lottery. In doing so, they've been given a lease on life, as a potential franchise player has fallen into their laps. To celebrate this huge moment in the career of Cooper Flagg, Topps NOW has released his first-ever pro basketball card.
The Topps NOW release is available now, and features a 1/1 card with a '1st Overall Pick' inscription along with Flagg's auto. The autos will be released through a redemption program, including autos numbered to 25, 10, 5, and 1. Autos numbered to 10 will include two cards inscribed with "My First Pro Auto".
In addition to these rare cards, there will be a base card, in addition to foil parallels numbered to 99, 75, 50, 25, 10, 5, and 1/1 FoilFractor.
Cooper Flagg is considered by many to be a potentially generational talent. His early cards, including Bowman offerings as well as his Topps Basketball McDonald's All American have attracted tons of interest on the secondary card market already. In January, he signed an exclusive deal with Topps and Fanatics. The Topps NOW card is available until June 29 at 8:10 EST.