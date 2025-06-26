Spud Webb Basketball Cards Get the Kevin Hart Treatment
Spudd Webb has defied the expectations of many as a hooper shorter than most players in the NBA during his time.And even though he’s way past his playing days, the former Atlanta Hawk star is seeing new life in the hobby after Kevin Hart hyped his card up at Fanatics Fest.
Just recently, Topps shared a video of the Hollywood actor introducing Hart’s Short Prints in front of a crowd at the said event. Shortly after, Hart inspected the cards inside a glass case in front of him, which included those of Simone Biles, Trea Turner, and Yuki Tsunoda, among others.
After inspecting the cards before him, Hart welcomed people and entertained two of them right away. However, the actor jokingly cautioned them not to look for athletes over 5’7” tall. A young collector then asked Hart about Victor Wembanyama cards and he redirected him to check those that feature Webb instead.
“You don’t want that Spudd Webb?” Hart asked the kid.
At that moment, the former NBA star came out and introduced himself as the Dunk Champion. Hart then hyped Webb up, much to the crowd’s amusement. This can be seen in a video shared by Coach Koe Collectibles on Instagram
“That’s Spud Webb,” the actor enthusiastically said. “True legend. Give me a hug buddy. These people don’t understand what small legends are all about. Kevin Hart is here to take the game of cards and the game of trading cards, collectors all that. It’s a great space to be in. But you guys don’t understand the dynamic of the smaller legends. But trust me, you’re getting the wrong cards. Spud Webb is a legend, and I will see to it that his card is one of the most sought after, the best collectible cards you can buy. You mark my word.”
The State of Spudd Webb Basketball Cards in the Market
Webb isn’t much of a draw when compared to other players featured in the iconic 1986 Fleer Basketball set. Even if that’s the case, there’s still some value to be found in the former Slam Dunk champion.
Heading over to eBay, Webb’s rookie card from that set is worth $20 in the market. That price is way more affordable than that of Michael Jordan’s iconic card from the same set, which now goes for $3,150 from the same e-commerce platform.
Another thing to take note here too is how Jordan’s raw 1986 Fleer card rakes in a lot more money than that of Webb’s gem-mint offering. The dunk champ’s rookie card, encased in a PSA 10 slab, only goes for $1,325, while the six-time NBA champion is worth $4,218 in a PSA 6 grade.
The great disparity between the two players in this part of the market is an indication of how far apart they are when it comes to popularity. Be that as it may be, those completing the legendary set or hobbyists who collect Webb will have no problem splurging on him in the market.
The Verdict on Spud Webb Cards
Since these cards won’t cost an arm and a leg, buying them won’t be any problem at all. Spud Webb cards are an amazing addition to any collection that lacks interesting players from the late 80s.
Of course, if Hart hyping up Webb can raise those prices, those who invested in him will be rewarded. Just keep a close eye on the market, though, as those cards will likely dip in the coming months due to people going for the big names in the hobby. In any case, adding a good card for the dunk icon won’t hurt at all.