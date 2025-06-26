Dylan Harper Gets His Draft Moment and His First Pro Card
It's official: Dylan Harper is an NBA player. It didn't take long on draft night, with the Rutgers star being selected second overall by the San Antonio Spurs. The pick was hardly a surprise, as the Spurs were bullish on Harper from the moment they rose up in the draft lottery to get the second pick. Now set to play alongside 2023 NBA Draft top pick Victor Wembanyama, Harper has the chance to rise in prominence in the basketball world and in the basketball Hobby. Topps NOW has just released Harper's first pro basketball card.
The exciting guard is pictured on the card in his draft night fit, and a 1/1 card to chase will feature an auto along with a '2nd Overall Pick' inscription. Autographed chase cards include versions numbered to 25, 10, 5, and 1. Two of the auto cards numbered to 10 will feature a 'My First Pro Auto' inscription. Auto cards will be released through redemption.
Harper's selection, while unsurprising, is a boon for the Spurs. He joins not only Victor Wembanyama but 2024/25 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and star point guard De'Aron Fox. While the backcourt is crowded, this should be an incredibly fun team to watch right away. It will be interesting to see if all three talented guards stay with San Antonio, and should Castle or Fox be moved, it will only open up more playing time for this exciting prospect. In becoming the second overall pick in this year's draft, Harper is the first-ever Rutgers player to be drafted in the top 2. Teammate Ace Bailey was drafted fifth overall by the Utah Jazz.
In addition to the base card, this Topps NOW release will feature Foil parallels numbered to 99, 75, 50, 25, 10, 5, as well as a 1/1 FoilFractor. Dylan Harper's first pro basketball card is available until 8:20 EST on June 29.