Early Cy Young Favorite Garrett Crochet's Best Cards
Garrett Crochet's first month with the Boston Red Sox has gone just about as well as he could have hoped. 2-1, with a 1.13 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 32 innings. He's quickly established himself as the ace of one of baseball's most popular franchises. At writing, he's the early favorite to take home his first-ever AL Cy Young Award. Only 25 years old, the hard-throwing lefty recently signed a 6-year $170 million extension with the Red Sox. Armed with talent and long-term security, has Crochet arrived in the elite of pitchers in The Hobby?
The sometimes fickle health of pitchers has long been a hindrance for collectors, in contrast with everyday players. Crochet has already missed an entire season (2022) due to Tommy John surgery. That said, he made 32 starts last season, and has looked fully healthy so far this year. Indeed, when compared to some of game's other aces, Crochet's top-end cards have done reasonably well. Certainly, his move to the top of the rotation for a huge franchise like Boston has moved the needle.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani leads 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Tokyo Series Cards
The top Crochet sale per Card Ladder, at writing, came on March 7, at $4,300 for his 2020 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospect 1st Bowman Red Auto /5. Chris Sale, former White Sox and Red Sox ace himself, has a top sale of $4,620 for his 2010 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospect Red Auto /5. Gerrit Cole's top sale? $4,620 for his Bowman Chrome Red Auto /5.
The previous sale listed of Crochet's Bowman Chrome Draft Prospect Red Auto /5 was only $2,550 last December. A /50 of the same card sold for $1,180 on April 21. Sales of the /50 paint a picture of Crochet's trajectory in the hobby. 8 sales from as little as 50 bucks in 2023 to the four highest sales (starting at $585 up to $1,180) which have all taken place betwen March 14 and April 21.
Three of the top nine sales of the ace have come in the past three weeks, including $1,500 for this 2021 Topps Chrome Auto /5 on April 19.
RELATED: How Shohei Ohtani Cards Can Shape the Summer Card Market of 2025
Card Ladder lists 1,167 sales over the last month. There were 845 in the same timeframe last year, including only 19 sales of $100 or more. There are 76 such sales this time round.
RELATED: Jacob Wilson Hot Start and Topps Series 1 Rookie Cards
Crochet's Red Sox will likely be in the thck of the playoff hunt this season, a far cry from the past couple of years in the big leagues with Chicago. Crochet has, however, seen high leverage and high stakes moments before, pitching in the postseason with Chicago back in 2021. He did not give up a run in any of his three appearances from the bullpen.
Now a front-line starter for a flagship franchise, Crochet's name recognition should only grow, particularly if he can continue this early form and go put together a Cy Young-type season.