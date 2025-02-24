Fanatics Fest 2025: Yankees & Mets Legends To Headline
New York baseball fans, its time to gear up and get ready! Fanatics Fest 2025 is right around the corner and is bringing the heat to New York City this June with an awesome lineup of Mets and Yankees legends.
On February 20, Fanatics announced that a host of New York Yankees and New York Mets greats will be meeting with collectors, signing autographs, and sharing stories from their storied careers. These legends include but are certainly not limited to: CC Sabathia, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Mike Piazza, Dwight "Doc" Gooden, John Franco, and Billy Wagner.
A Closer Look at the Bronx Bombers
Leading the charge for the Yankees is one the most dominant lefties to ever grace the mounds of The Bronx, CC Sabathia. Known for his bulldog mentality and electric fastball, Sabathia was the ace that helped lead the Yankees to their 27th World Series title in 2009. His fiery competitiveness and postseason heroics make him a fan favorite, and collectors will be eager to add his signature to their prized memorabilia.
Joining Sabathia is Andy Pettitte, one of the most clutch pitchers in postseason history. With 19 playoff wins, Pettitte was the backbone of the Yankees' championship runs in the late '90s and 2000s. His presence at Fanatics Fest will be a golden opportunity for collectors to celebrate a true warrior on the mound.
Completing the Yankees trio is Jorge Posada, the heart and soul of the team’s dynasty years. A five-time All-Star and one of the game’s best switch-hitting catchers, Posada’s leadership behind the plate was invaluable. Fans looking to complete their “Core Four” collection will be thrilled to see him in attendance.
Here's Who's Representing The Boys From Queens
For Mets fans, the excitement is just as palpable as Mike Piazza, arguably the greatest hitting catcher of all time, will be headlining the Mets contingent. His iconic post-9/11 home run remains one of the most emotional moments in baseball history, and his Hall of Fame status makes any Piazza collectible a must-have.
Dwight “Doc” Gooden will also be in the building, bringing with him memories of his electric 1985 Cy Young season, when he dominated baseball with a 1.53 ERA and 268 strikeouts and the contributions he made to the 1986 World Series Championship Team. His presence is also a reminder of the Mets’ incredible run across multiple seasons during the mid-1980's.
Joining Piazza and Gooden, will be none other than John Franco, the beloved closer and team captain who holds the record for most saves by a left-handed pitcher. And the last to join the Mets Fanatics Fest lineup will be Billy Wagner, who was another fireballing closer who made a name for himself with his 100-mph heat.
Fanatics Fest 2025 is shaping up to be a dream event for collectors seeking all types of collectibles. With this lineup of legends, attendees will have the chance to meet some of the greatest to ever wear a Yankees and Mets uniform. So whether you’re after a Sabathia-signed baseball, a Piazza game-wornd jersey, or even looking to take a photo with Jorge Posada, this is the opportunity of a limetime to add some serious star power to your collection of New York Baseball Legends.