George Pickens to the Cowboys, What this Means for his Card Market
When George Pickens lands in Dallas, he is not only inheriting a star on his helmet, he is inheriting star status, star visibility, and star expectations. The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms to acquire George Pickens on Wednesday morning, in exchange for draft picks. With Dallas already having a star Wide Receiver number one in Ceedee Lamb, Pickens adds to the talent in the skill position that looks to rebound from a struggling 2024 season.
Last year with the Steelers, Pickens had a modest 59 receptions for a total of 900 yards, and three regular season touchdowns. While the statistics are not what Pickens or his fans hoped for, the future looks bright for the 24 year old superstar who is headed to Dallas. Pickens should have an easier time route running as a WR2, without being double teamed and pressed on every down. Furthermore, Dak Prescott is looking to have a rebound year and a resurgence of his past self. Needless to say, George Pickens card market should come back to life as it once was during his rookie year.
RELATED: The Unpredictable Rise, Fall and Resurgence of Steelers Card Values
It is important to note the card market of Pickens new counterpart, Ceedee Lamb, as he has been in the spotlight of “America’s Team” and experienced the reaction of his card prices. One important card to highlight is Lamb’s Optic Rookie Ticket Auto. The 30-day change of this card in raw form has an increase of 25.3%, and was sold on May 2nd for $214. Likewise, a PSA 10 sold back in March for $228…which should show a nice increase in it’s next sale because of the raw sale a few days back.
On the other hand, the same exact card of George Pickens has not had as strong of sales. His 2022 Optic Rookie Ticket Auto has a last sale (raw) for $65 on April 26th, which is about a $150 difference. Likewise, the last PSA 10 sold for $91 in February, which again is about a $140 difference. While Lamb may be a more consistent wide receiver, the tale of the tape may be the visibility and eyes that are on him on a weekly basis while being in Dallas, which now Pickens will also receive.
Lamb vs. Pickens Panini Prizm Rookie Autographs (Average Price)
Ceedee Lamb (Raw)
$200
George Pickens (Raw)
$16
Ceedee Lamb (PSA 10)
$380
George Pickens (PSA 10)
$130
The production behind both wide receivers is difficult to compare because of each athlete's situation, however, the sales numbers do not lie. CeeDee Lamb roughly brings in 3x-5x what Pickens card prices do. So what does that mean for collectors and investors? This is a pretty clear sign that now would be a very good time to invest in George Pickens. With undeniable talent, Pickens should thrive under the bright lights of Dallas. When choosing who to invest in next, George may be the best pick, and America’s Team may wind up being The Hobby’s Team.