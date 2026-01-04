Myles Garrett Breaks NFL Single-Season Sack Record vs. Bengals
Myles Garrett stands alone in NFL history.
The Browns’ defensive end now owns the single-season sack record after taking down Joe Burrow late in the fourth quarter on Sunday for his 23rd sack of the season. The play came as the Bengals had first-and-10 on Cleveland's 45-yard line. Garrett sprinted off the edge around left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., forcing Burrow to step up, but there was nowhere to go. Garrett grabbed Cincinnati’s quarterback and yanked him ot the turf.
Video is below.
He broke the previous record of 22.5 set by Michael Strahan in 2001, and tied by T.J. Watt in 2021. Strahan’s mark came in a 16-game season, while Watt accomplished the feat during the NFL’s first 17-game season.
Garrett was at 18 sacks through Week 12, but couldn’t maintain that blistering pace over the last few weeks. After a three-sack game against the Raiders in Week 12, he had one against the 49ers, one against the Titans, 1.5 against the Bears, and a half-sack of Josh Allen against the Bills in Week 16. Aaron Rodgers avoided taking a sack for the Steelers in Week 17, leaving it until the last weekend for Garrett to secure the record.
After demanding a trade during the offseason, Garrett rescinded that request and signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension that included $123.5 million in guaranteed money. The deal included a no-trade clause and will keep him in Cleveland through the 2030 season.
He has rewarded the Browns for that contract by having one of the best seasons for a defender in league history.
Myles Garrett career statistics
Entering the 2025 season, Garrett was already one of the best edge rushers in NFL history. Over his first eight seasons, the 29-year-old had recorded 102.5 sacks in 117 games. He had reached double-digit sacks in seven of his first eight seasons. He only missed that mark during his rookie season when he played 11 games and had seven sacks.
Before 2025, his previous career high was 16 sacks in a season, achieved in both 2021 and 2022. The four-time first-team All-Pro was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, when he had 14 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.
Pro Football Focus ranked Garrett as the NFL’s top edge rusher in 2021, ‘22, and ‘23, while he was second in ‘24. So far in 2025, he’s back on top.
NFL single-season sack record history
Sacks became an official NFL statistic in 1982, and Jets star Mark Gastineau set a record with 22 in 1984. That mark stood for 17 seasons before Strahan broke it in 2001 with a controversial sack of Brett Favre to give him 22.5.
Watt matched Strahan in 2021 by getting to 22.5. Jared Allen racked up 22 in 2011 to tie Gastineau’s mark, but couldn’t match the record. Justin Houston also hit the 22 mark in 2014, but fell short of Strahan.
It is worth noting that several players have racked up big sack numbers before the stat was official. Former Lions defensive end Al Baker is widely agreed to have had a 23-sack campaign during an incredible rookie season in 1978. Rams star Deacon Jones reached 22 sacks in 1964 and 1968, while also hitting 21.5 in 1967. As stated, those numbers are all unofficial, though.
Every officially recognized 20-plus sack season in NFL history is listed below.
Player
Team
Sacks
Year
Myles Garrett
Browns
23
2025
Michael Strahan
Giants
22.5
2001
T.J. Watt
Steelers
22.5
2021
Mark Gastineau
Jets
22
1984
Jared Allen
Vikings
22
2011
Justin Houston
Chiefs
22
2014
Chris Doleman
Vikings
21
1989
Reggie White
Eagles
21
1987
Aaron Donald
Rams
20.5
2018
Lawrence Taylor
Giants
20.5
1986
J.J. Watt
Texans
20.5
2012
J.J. Watt
Texans
20.5
2014
Derrick Thomas
Chiefs
20
1990
DeMarcus Ware
Cowboys
20
2008
Garrett now tops the list and his record could stand for a while.