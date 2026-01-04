SI

Myles Garrett Breaks NFL Single-Season Sack Record vs. Bengals

Ryan Phillips

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett notched his 23rd sack of the 2025 season against the Cincinnati Bengals, breaking the NFL’s single-season record.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett notched his 23rd sack of the 2025 season against the Cincinnati Bengals, breaking the NFL’s single-season record. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Myles Garrett stands alone in NFL history.

The Browns’ defensive end now owns the single-season sack record after taking down Joe Burrow late in the fourth quarter on Sunday for his 23rd sack of the season. The play came as the Bengals had first-and-10 on Cleveland's 45-yard line. Garrett sprinted off the edge around left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., forcing Burrow to step up, but there was nowhere to go. Garrett grabbed Cincinnati’s quarterback and yanked him ot the turf.

He broke the previous record of 22.5 set by Michael Strahan in 2001, and tied by T.J. Watt in 2021. Strahan’s mark came in a 16-game season, while Watt accomplished the feat during the NFL’s first 17-game season.

Garrett was at 18 sacks through Week 12, but couldn’t maintain that blistering pace over the last few weeks. After a three-sack game against the Raiders in Week 12, he had one against the 49ers, one against the Titans, 1.5 against the Bears, and a half-sack of Josh Allen against the Bills in Week 16. Aaron Rodgers avoided taking a sack for the Steelers in Week 17, leaving it until the last weekend for Garrett to secure the record.

After demanding a trade during the offseason, Garrett rescinded that request and signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension that included $123.5 million in guaranteed money. The deal included a no-trade clause and will keep him in Cleveland through the 2030 season.

He has rewarded the Browns for that contract by having one of the best seasons for a defender in league history.

Myles Garrett career statistics

Entering the 2025 season, Garrett was already one of the best edge rushers in NFL history. Over his first eight seasons, the 29-year-old had recorded 102.5 sacks in 117 games. He had reached double-digit sacks in seven of his first eight seasons. He only missed that mark during his rookie season when he played 11 games and had seven sacks.

Before 2025, his previous career high was 16 sacks in a season, achieved in both 2021 and 2022. The four-time first-team All-Pro was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, when he had 14 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

Pro Football Focus ranked Garrett as the NFL’s top edge rusher in 2021, ‘22, and ‘23, while he was second in ‘24. So far in 2025, he’s back on top.

NFL single-season sack record history

Sacks became an official NFL statistic in 1982, and Jets star Mark Gastineau set a record with 22 in 1984. That mark stood for 17 seasons before Strahan broke it in 2001 with a controversial sack of Brett Favre to give him 22.5.

Watt matched Strahan in 2021 by getting to 22.5. Jared Allen racked up 22 in 2011 to tie Gastineau’s mark, but couldn’t match the record. Justin Houston also hit the 22 mark in 2014, but fell short of Strahan.

It is worth noting that several players have racked up big sack numbers before the stat was official. Former Lions defensive end Al Baker is widely agreed to have had a 23-sack campaign during an incredible rookie season in 1978. Rams star Deacon Jones reached 22 sacks in 1964 and 1968, while also hitting 21.5 in 1967. As stated, those numbers are all unofficial, though.

Every officially recognized 20-plus sack season in NFL history is listed below.

Player

Team

Sacks

Year

Myles Garrett

Browns

23

2025

Michael Strahan

Giants

22.5

2001

T.J. Watt

Steelers

22.5

2021

Mark Gastineau

Jets

22

1984

Jared Allen

Vikings

22

2011

Justin Houston

Chiefs

22

2014

Chris Doleman

Vikings

21

1989

Reggie White

Eagles

21

1987

Aaron Donald

Rams

20.5

2018

Lawrence Taylor

Giants

20.5

1986

J.J. Watt

Texans

20.5

2012

J.J. Watt

Texans

20.5

2014

Derrick Thomas

Chiefs

20

1990

DeMarcus Ware

Cowboys

20

2008

Garrett now tops the list and his record could stand for a while.

