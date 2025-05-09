How has Sophie Cunningham's card market benefitted from Indiana Fever trade?
Sophie Cunningham was a fan-favorite player during her six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. Cunningham's unique flare and offensive prowess, makes her a fun player to watch, but also an asset to any team atmosphere, the Indiana Fever wanted to bring that skillset to their roster. On February 2, 2025, the Fever acquired Cunningham from the Mercury in a four-team trade. After targeting Cunningham for a few seasons, the Fever finally landed the player they were after.
Cunningham is joining a Fever roster that took a very different shape this offseason, with additions of Dewanna Bonner and Sydney Colson, and the departures of Nalyssa Smith and Erica Wheeler. It appears that the Fever are looking to capitalize on the momentum built by appearing in their first playoffs since 2016, as they also brought in Stephanie White as their new head coach.
The "Caitlin Clark effect" has been well documented, with viewership numbers higher than ever, merch sales surging, and higher attendance numbers across the league. This begs the question, "How does playing alongside Clark impact a players market?" and Cunningham can answer that question.
Top Sales
Two of Cunningham's top five all-time sales have taken place in the past month. The first, the 2024 Panini Prizm Gold Vinyl 1/1, selling for $550 (2nd highest) on April 18, 2025 via ebay (best offer). The next, the 2023 Panini Origins Jumbo Patch Black 1/1 (WNBA LOGO), selling for $515.55 (4th highest) on April 17, 2025, via ebay (auction).
Increases Across the Board
1. 2021 Panini Prizm WNBA “Rookie” Silver
Though Cunningham doesn't have a designated rookie card, and none with the "RC" logo, this card serves as a rookie, as it's Cunningham's first appearance in Panini Prizm. The silver parallel could be pulled across all forms of 2021 Panini Prizm. The latest three sales of this card averaged $42.33; previous to the trade, the three most recent sales of this card averaged $14.64. This marks a 189% ($27.69) increase.
2. 2021 Panini Prizm WNBA “Rookie” Green
Included in the same 2021 Panini Prizm set, this too serves as Cunningham's unofficial rookie card. The green prizm could only be pulled in the retail formats, creating a lesser print run compared to the "Silver" prizm. The latest three sales of this card averaged $23.84; previous to the trade, the three most recent sales of this card averaged $6.99. This marks a 241% ($16.85) increase.
3. 2023 Panini Origins WNBA Art Nouveau Jersey/Relic
2023 Panini Origins WNBA was a debut release, marking the first time this product had been made. Though reading "The enclosed officially licensed material is not associated with any specific player, game, or event," this release was the first relic/memorabilia cards produced for the WNBA in over a decade. Cunningham's Art Nouveau Jersey/Relic latest three sales of this card averaged $31; previous to the trade, the three most recent sales of this card averaged $12.16. This marks a 154% ($18.84) increase.