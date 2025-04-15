Jackie Robinson Tribute Cards as MLB Honors A Legend
Today is Jackie Robinson Day. On April 15, in 1947, Robinson broke the color barrier, debuting for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Jackie Robinson Day is an MLB tribute dating back to 2004. All 30 MLB teams will play today, and every player and coach will be wearing Robinson's iconic #42.
As baseball celebrates the legacy of Jackie Robinson, let's take a look at some modern Jackie Robinson cards, that capture the history and pay tribute to one of the most important figures in the story of American sports.
2022 saw a whole number of tribute cards of Jackie Robinson, as it was the 75th anniversary of his MLB debut. 2022 Topps Update Special Events Patch Relics featured the Jackie Robinson Patch from that year's Jackie Robinson Day. Cards included 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. as well as Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts in the 46-card set.
Many of the most sought-after modern Jackie Robinson cards feature cut autos. This beautiful 2020 Panini Flawless Dual Patch Card has a 'Best Wishes, Jackie Robinson' cut signature and includes two game-used material patches. The card sold at auction for $45,600 in March of 2023.
Here's a splendidly-designed tribute card, the 2001 Upper Deck Prospect Premieres Jackie Robinson. 'Tribute to 42' cut signature card, includes a Jackie Robinson auto on a check. The Brooklyn Dodgers logo is reimagined to include two vintage photo shots of Robinson. This card sold at auction for $3,000 in 2021.
Modern Jackie Robinson releases have also included a huge array of spectacular art-forward card designs. This card, designed by artist Grotesk, was part of Topps Project 2020. A 20-card release featuring Robinson, as well as Willie Mays and Roberto Clemente, included 1-of-1 Gold Frame cards, and Artist Proof parallels.
Fifty-one artists took part in Topps Project 70, reimagining some of Topps' iconic cards, in celebration with the brand's 70th Anniversary. This included 20 Jackie Robinson cards. Artist Chuck Styles designed three of the cards, drawing inspiration from Robinson's 1952 Topps Baseball.
The two Project70 variations Robinson cards designed by Styles were short-printed to 42, and include one featuring a Brooklyn Dodgers cap and a baseball resting on home plate. The second variation pays tribute to Robinson's joining the Dodgers, featuring an image of Jackie signing his contract.
There's no doubt that one of the greatest parts of The Hobby is capturing and honoring history, and the modern Hobby has many moments and cards that continue to pay tribute to American hero Jackie Robinson.