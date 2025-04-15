Collectibles On SI

Stars Shine in WNBA Draft Bound Cards by Leaf

The print-to-order designs will be available until April 21st.

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Kiki Iriafen poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number four overall pick to the Washington Mystics in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the same evening as the WNBA Draft, Leaf Trading Cards released cards for several 2025 WNBA draftees on their website. The unlicensed print-to-order cards have a “Draft Bound” theme and are in the Leaf Metal style with the draft hopefuls in on-court action.

Several players are available from this product: Georgia Amoore of Kentucky (selected 6th by the Washington Mystics); Kiki Iriafen of USC (selected 4th by the Washington Mystics); Sonia Citron of Notre Dame (selected 3rd by the Washington Mystics); Aneesah Morrow of LSU (selected 7th by the Connecticut Sun); Te-Hina Paopao of South Carolina (selected 18th by the Atlanta Dream); Serena Sundell from Kansas State (selected 26th by the Seattle Storm); and Harmoni Turner of Harvard (selected 35th by the Las Vegas Aces). 

Notably absent from the lineup is number one pick Paige Bueckers as she signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Panini last year, though she has previously been featured in Leaf Metal products. Leaf has also previously featured WNBA players such as Angel Reese, Sue Bird, and Lisa Leslie.

Standard base cards of individual players are available for $9.99, and autograph versions of the design are available for $29.99. The cards will be on sale on Leaf’s website until April 21st and will ship approximately two-three weeks later.

Lauren is a writer, collector, Orlando Magic basketball fan, and artist. Her writing can also be found on Hobby News Daily. You can follow her at instagram.com/laurengoeshere.

