Kevin Owens' Epic Auto Drops the Beans on Iconic WWE Legend
There are only a few superstars in the WWE who are more outspoken than Kevin Owens both in and outside of the ring. The thing is, he’s taking his big mouth to spill the beans on a wrestling icon via an epic autograph he did for his Topps card.
Just recently, the card company shared a video of Owens signing his wrestling card. After a few seconds, the former WWE Universal Champion casually tossed the card he just signed for followers to see the message he left on it.
The inscription was then revealed to be about former WWE superstar and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle and how he sneezed at Owens once. Right at the end is the latter’s signature acting as the cherry on top of this epic autographed card.
Originally posted by WWE on its official Instagram account, Topps shared it with a caption pointing out Owens’ insane inscription. As it stands, this isn’t the superstar’s first rodeo when it comes to dropping eye-catching messages on his signed trading cards.
A couple of weeks ago, Fanatics shared a couple of Topps WWE cards with Owens’ inscriptions on them. One highlighted his love for Shakira songs, another claimed that members of the Bloodline weren’t even related, while a third card blasted Roman Reigns for being a bad person.
The State of Kevin Owens Wrestling Cards In the Market
Unlike some big names in the wrestling card market, like Roman Reigns or John Cena, Owens wasn’t really that much of a big draw among collectors. Even if that’s the case, though, there are some who advocate for the Prizefighter.
His 2025 Topps Chrome Main Event autographed card, in particular, has been sold a number of times on eBay. The most recent sale, a card numbered to 150 copies, went for $42. Meanwhile, the same card encased in a gem-mint PSA 10 slab was sold at $80, almost twice the price of a raw copy, after 23 bids.
When it comes to his graded rookie cards, Owens’ stock in the market is still affordable than other wrestlers in the industry. His 2015 Topps WWE Heritage card encased in a PSA 10 slab is worth $91. Meanwhile, another gem-mint slab containing Owens’ 2015 Topps Undisputed rookie auto numbered to 50 copies sold for $156 on eBay.
However, the pricing on Owens’ autographed cards with his special inscriptions are pretty hard to come by on the said e-commerce platform. A stronger case can also be made for those cards encased in mint or gem-mint slabs from various grading companies.
The Verdict on Kevin Owens Wrestling Cards
K.O. isn’t a wrestler people would buy for investment purposes, whether for the short-term flip or the long-term hold. There’s really nothing interesting going on in his stint for WWE, especially since taking some time off from the company.
Nevertheless, those who follow the former World Champion in or out of the ring would do well by capitalizing on his cards’ low prices right now. His career trajectory is headed towards the Hall of Fame years after he retires. Plus, there’s going to be a lot of great matches in store for him before he eventually laces his boots for good, which can only be a good thing for Kevin Owens card collectors down the line.