Luisangel Acuña Rookie Cards in 2025 Topps Heritage Baseball
Luisangel Acuña, brother of 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr and New York Mets shortstop, has seen his most substantial foray into the Topps landscape yet, with the recent release of 2025 Topps Heritage baseball. After an initial Baseball Stars insert card in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1, Acuña is featured on ten cards in the most recent Heritage offering, including base, variations, autos, relics, and a dual auto (with guess who?).
Acuña is off to a solid start in his first full MLB campaign. He's played in 25 of 29 games for the NL-East leading New York Mets. Acquired in the Max Scherzer trade made in 2023, he was MLB Pipeline's third-ranked prospect last year, ranking 66th overall. Now playing in a key position for a team in the Big Apple, alongside stars like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, Acuña is poised to level up. Let's take a look at the young shortstop's card market as collectors finally have a way to chase his cards in a number of different ways.
One of the highlights of 2025 Topps Heritage Baseball is the presence, for the first-time ever, of Chrome Autographed cards. It's a testament to Acuña's potential as a player, as well as his star potential, that he appears on the 10-player list getting the Chrome Auto treatment in the set. This includes Hobby superstars like Paul Skenes and his brother Ronald, in addition to hotly-chased rookies James Wood, Jackson Jobe, and Ben Rice.
Acuña's Heritage Chrome Auto Gold /50 has already sold for more money than his Series 1 Baseball Stars insert auto. The top sale, at writing, comes in at $350 on April 26, the most for an Acuña Topps RC so far. An Orange Refractor Auto version numbered to 25 is currently listed on Ebay for $515.
For comparison, the most his Baseball Stars insert auto /25 has sold for so far is $225. A /50 sold for as much as $180 back on April 2. Ten days later, a /10 fetched only $149.
Of course, the vintage look of Heritage cards have long driven their popularity, and Acuña's entry here is a fantastic rookie card. The classic design with a classic image of a young star with his bat on his shoulder should appeal to plenty of collectors.
Acuña's Topps Heritage Baseball 25th Anniversary insert card is selling for under $5. An auto version sold for $100 on April 27.
Clubhouse Collections relic cards make their return in 2025 Topps Heritage Baseball. His card so far has sold for between $8-$20.
Acuña's 2025 Topps Heritage Baseball Real One Autographed card has sold for $50 and $100. Both sales have been blue ink autos. Current listings on Ebay are also for the blue ink autos and range from $89 up to $175. Neither Card Ladder or Ebay has a Real One Red Ink Auto, which are numbered to 76, listed.
At writing, no Luisangel and Ronald Acuña dual auto cards have shown up on Ebay or Card Ladder. It will be fascinating to see what they command on the secondary market. The two have appeared on dual auto cards before (and triple autos with brother Bryan), through Bowman releases. A 2024 Bowman Chrome SuperFractor 1/1 International Impact Dual Auto featuring Luisangel and Ronald sold for over $1,700 at auction in February.