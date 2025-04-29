Red Sox Legends' Sons Have First Professional Baseball Card
On May 7th, collectors, hobbyists, and all fans of the MLB will officially feel old. On this day, Bowman Baseball officially releases, and David Ortiz's and Manny Ramirez's sons will officially have their first professional baseball cards. The one two punch of the Boston Red Sox from 2003 to 2008 not only became the face of Boston sports, but for all of baseball in the early 2000’s. During their time together, they won two World Series Championships (2004 & 2007), and became the first pair of teammates in the AL to hit 40 home runs, have 100 RBIs, and bat .300, since another prominent duo in Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz, AKA “Big Papi”, is one of the most illustrious power-hitting lefties that baseball has ever seen. From his first home run in 1997, to his famed home run in the 2013 ALCS that left Torii Hunter flipping over the wall (and a very excited police officer), Ortiz left Boston and all of baseball with incredible moon shots that will forever be replayed on highlight reels.
Career Stats:
- 3 time World Series champion
- 5 time All-Star
- ALCS MVP (2004)
- 3 time Silver-Slugger Award winner
- AL home run leader (2006)
- Single season Red Sox HR record (52 in 2006)
Manny Ramirez
Manny Ramirez quickly became one of the most popular athletes in Boston and all of baseball, not only because of his pure power, but because of his care-free nature and silly antics. After a while, the saying “Manny being Manny” had popularized and became a motto for Ramirez…often leading to any and all forgiveness on the field for a mistake because, well, he was Manny. One of his most famed home runs came from game 2 of the 2007 ALDS, where he hit a 3-run walkoff homerun against the Angels, and posed with his hands in the air at home plate.
Career Stats:
- 2 time World Series champion
- 12 time All-Star
- World Series MVP (2004)
- 9 time Silver Slugger Award winner
- AL Batting Champion (2002)
- AL home run leader (2004)
Big Papi and Ramirez's Sons
May 7th will mark a historic day for the former teammates sons, as David Ortiz Jr. (Texas Rangers prospect), D’angelo Ortiz (Boston Red Sox prospect), and Lucas Ramirez (Los Angeles Angels prospect), will all see their first pro sports cards in 2025 Bowman Baseball. While all three are between the ages of 17-20, their first professional sports cards will not only be sought after for possible investment purposes, but for nostalgic value of what their fathers once accomplished at Fenway Park and across all baseball diamonds.
2025 Bowman Baseball will contain a 100-card base set of both veterans and rookies, and a 150-card Bowman prospect set which can be both paper and chrome versions. A “1st Bowman” symbolizes a player's first MLB card (look for Ortiz/Ramirez sons). There will also be a mix of chrome autographs, inserts, and parallels which will bring in higher value.