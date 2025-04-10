Luka Doncic's First Lakers Basketball Card Is In Prizm Monopoly
Just two months after one of the most historic trades in NBA history, Luka Dončić is set to get his first Lakers card in a pack.
Panini Prizm is Panini’s flagship base card brand, and its basketball and football releases are among the most anticipated days in the hobby each year. In 2022–23, Panini expanded the brand by partnering with Monopoly to release a Prizm Monopoly set—an extension of the regular Prizm base cards Panini releases annually.
Interestingly, Panini wasn’t as quick to update Anthony Davis’s card, as his base card still features him in a Lakers uniform instead of a Dallas Mavericks one.
Like Topps Now, Panini has its own print-on-demand brand called Panini Instant. Before this Prizm release, Luka already had a few Lakers cards, including one from his debut game that had 14,914 copies ordered.
In December 2024, Luka had a card commemorating his 45-point triple-double against the Warriors. At the time, few realized that card #202 on the 2024–25 Panini Instant checklist would be his last Dallas Mavericks Instant card.
After the trade, about a week later, card #343 was released—a dual-player card featuring Luka and his new teammate LeBron James. This marked his first of many Lakers cards on that checklist. The card had 5,154 copies printed, making it one of the highest print runs for the 2024–25 season.
This product will continue to release new cards through the end of the season, but so far, Luka has had five Lakers cards made since the trade, including the one with LeBron.
With this short print added to the product on such short notice, there’s a strong chance that Luka Lakers cards will appear in at least a few more products before the end of the 2024–25 basketball card cycle.
The sports card industry has made big strides in speeding up production timelines. In years past, it might have taken 6–8 months to get a product made. So even though this Luka card is a short print, it’s impressive that Panini was able to include it in the product at all, especially considering the trade happened in February.