Madison Keys Wins Australian Open: Where to Find Her Cards

Lauren Rizzo Shaffer

Jan 24, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Madison Keys of United States of America celebrates during her match against Iga Swiatek of Poland in the semifinals of the women's singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images
American Madison Keys has won her first Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open, beating number one in the world Aryna Sabalenka.

Keys, currently ranked 19th in the world, upset Sabalenka’s chance at a third consecutive Australian Open title 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. Her path to the win was not an easy one, beating out fellow American Danielle Collins in the third round, Elena Rybakina in the fourth, and number two Iga Świątek in the semi-final. With the win, Keys moves up to number seven in the world.

Tennis has seen a surge in collectibles attention over the last two years, so if you are looking to collect Madison Keys, there are a handful of products where you can find her. 

Sports Illustrated for Kids featured Keys in 2015 for card #411. 

2015 Sports Illustrated for Kids #411 Madison Keys
2015 Sports Illustrated for Kids #411 Madison Keys / COMC.com

In 2018, Keys was featured in Allen & Ginter, including on-card autographs.

2018 Topps Allen and Ginter Framed Mini Non-Baseball Autograph PSA 10, Auto 10
2018 Topps Allen and Ginter Framed Mini Non-Baseball Autograph PSA 10, Auto 10. Sold for $300 on May 14, 2023 on eBay / Card Ladder

In 2023, Topps released 2021 Topps Chrome Tennis which features on-card autographs and parallels such as the Clay Court. 

2021 Topps Chrome Tennis SuperFractor Autograph 1/1 Madison Keys. Sold for $504 on January 24, 2024 on eBay
2021 Topps Chrome Tennis SuperFractor Autograph 1/1 Madison Keys / Card Ladder

2021 Topps Chrome Tennis Clay Court Refractor #34 Madison Keys
2021 Topps Chrome Tennis Clay Court Refractor #34 Madison Keys / COMC.com

There is also a Sapphire Edition of 2021 Topps Chrome Tennis with several parallels.

2021 Topps Chrome Tennis Sapphire Edition #34 Madison Keys Fuschia /299
2021 Topps Chrome Tennis Sapphire Edition #34 Madison Keys Fuschia /299 / COMC.com

2024 Topps Chrome Tennis features more modern players than 2021, so Keys is featured more prominently on inserts, though the autographs are stickers. 

2024 Topps Chrome Tennis Black Refractor Autograph 1/10 Madison Keys
2024 Topps Chrome Tennis Black Refractor Autograph 1/10 Madison Keys. Sold for $199.95 on January 25, 2025 on eBay / Card Ladder

There are also dual autograph inserts in the 2024 Topps Chrome Tennis, including a Sloane Stevens/Madison Keys dual. Stevens defeated her friend in Keys’ first Grand Slam Finals match in 2017.

2024 Topps Chrome Tennis Sloane Steves, Madison Keys Dual Autograph 2/25
2024 Topps Chrome Tennis Sloane Steves, Madison Keys Dual Autograph 2/25. Sold for $73.00 on October 4, 2024 on eBay / Card Ladder

The most recent release featuring Keys is 2024 Topps Graphite Tennis which features sticker autos, parallels, inserts, and relics.  

2024 Topps Graphite Tennis Relic Blue Refractor 36/50 Madison Keys
2024 Topps Graphite Tennis Relic Blue Refractor 36/50 Madison Keys / eBay, PC Sportscards

Lauren Rizzo Shaffer
LAUREN RIZZO SHAFFER

Lauren is a writer, collector, Orlando Magic basketball fan, and artist. Her writing can also be found on Hobby News Daily. You can follow her at instagram.com/laurengoeshere.

