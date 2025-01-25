Madison Keys Wins Australian Open: Where to Find Her Cards
American Madison Keys has won her first Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open, beating number one in the world Aryna Sabalenka.
Keys, currently ranked 19th in the world, upset Sabalenka’s chance at a third consecutive Australian Open title 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. Her path to the win was not an easy one, beating out fellow American Danielle Collins in the third round, Elena Rybakina in the fourth, and number two Iga Świątek in the semi-final. With the win, Keys moves up to number seven in the world.
Tennis has seen a surge in collectibles attention over the last two years, so if you are looking to collect Madison Keys, there are a handful of products where you can find her.
Sports Illustrated for Kids featured Keys in 2015 for card #411.
In 2018, Keys was featured in Allen & Ginter, including on-card autographs.
In 2023, Topps released 2021 Topps Chrome Tennis which features on-card autographs and parallels such as the Clay Court.
There is also a Sapphire Edition of 2021 Topps Chrome Tennis with several parallels.
2024 Topps Chrome Tennis features more modern players than 2021, so Keys is featured more prominently on inserts, though the autographs are stickers.
There are also dual autograph inserts in the 2024 Topps Chrome Tennis, including a Sloane Stevens/Madison Keys dual. Stevens defeated her friend in Keys’ first Grand Slam Finals match in 2017.
The most recent release featuring Keys is 2024 Topps Graphite Tennis which features sticker autos, parallels, inserts, and relics.