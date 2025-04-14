Nikola Jokic Cards as MVP Candidate Prepares for NBA Playoffs
Nikola Jokic once again put together one of the finest statistical seasons in the history of basketball. In fact, it's probably his best season yet.
The superstar finished third in scoring, third in rebounds, and second in assists. He shot 57.6% from the field and 41.7% from distance. He averaged a triple-double. Let's look at Jokic's season in cards.
Despite already having the ninth-highest market cap among active NBA players, per Card Ladder, Jokic's card market continued to improve this year. Since Opening Night on October 22, his rate of growth is listed at 13.73% - an improvement over the same time last year, in which his rate of growth went up 4.64% during an MVP campaign.
RELATED: Rory McIlroy Card Market after Masters Win
The biggest Jokic sale of this regular season was , $57,600 for a PSA 10 2015 National Treasures Auto /99. It was the largest sale of a PSA 10 version of the card, per Card Ladder, which have ranged from $810 - $57,600 since 2018.
The top Jokic sale of all-time came in May of last year, when his 2015/16 Panini Immaculate Logoman Patch 1/1 card sold for $205,000. A 2022/23 Panini Flawless Triple Logoman featuring Jokic alongside championship-winning teammates Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. sold for $24,600 on October 25 of this year.
While of his biggest all-time sales came this season, there were over 500 four-figure sales of Jokic from Opening Night until the regular season concluded on Sunday, over 100 more than took place during the 2023/24 regular season. This included a $21,694 sale of a PSA 10 version of Jokic's 2015/16 Panini National Treasures International Treasures Autograph /10 that included a 'Serbia' inscription.
Although not favored to win MVP this seasson, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder is expected to take home the award, this was perhaps Jokic's most historic regular season effort yet. Over the last five seasons, he's already won three MVP's and will likely add a second MVP runner-up finish in that time-frame this year.
Collectors are already assured of his legacy, but are also moving forward fully in the expectation that Jokic is nowhere near done.