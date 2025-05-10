One of a Kind Bo Nix Gold Vinyl Downtown 1/1 Pulled
It was golden hour for Phil’s Breaks, as they pulled the allusive 1/1 Gold Vinyl Downtown rookie card of one of the best first-year Quarterbacks in the league, Bo Nix. This comes a week after the Caleb Williams Gold Vinyl Downtown was pulled by JetBreakers, as the 2024 Donruss Optic product has been providing memories, content, and wealth for many individuals.
Bo Nix was one of the more dominant rookie QB’s last year, racking up 3.775 yards, 29 touchdowns, with a 99.3% passer rating. Most importantly, he has become the face of the Denver Broncos and hoisted them to a 10-7 regular season record, but ultimately losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card game (far beyond expectations). When it comes to the sports card market and last year's Quarterbacks, Nix, Daniels, Maye, and Williams were the big four in terms of hype and resell value. As was the Williams Downtown Gold Vinyl card, comparing it to the regular downtowns as well as other Gold Vinyls can determine a rough estimate of this sensational pull.
Bo Nix 2024 Donruss Rookie Downtown (SSP)
While currently on a 58% decline over the past month (raw), Nix’s Optic Downtown still shows strong lifetime sales. A month ago, this card sold for $1,200, while a PSA 10 sold for $1,350 on May 4th. However, the highest sale of the month happened on April 20th, for $1,800. These prices are obviously low and nowhere near the price of the Gold Vinyl Downtown, however it is nice to have a starting point for these inserts.
Drake Maye 2024 Gold Downtown /10
Some may be wondering why the comparison of Drake Maye will be made here. At this time, Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams seem to have more hype toward them and their sports cards, while Nix and Maye (still very high), seem to be comparable in terms of ability and fandom. And if anyone is a fan of Bo Nix, then they will be a fan of these card prices that are about to be given. A PSA 10 sold in March for roughly $16,300, as the Gold Downtowns are only numbered to ten.
Lamar Jackson 2018 Gold Vinyl Downtown 1/1
Through all the research, the 2018 Gold Vinyl Downtown 1/1 of Lamar Jackson may be the closest price point to Bo Nix’s. While Lamar has cemented himself as a top Quarterback in the league, his card wasn’t signified as a rookie. However, many people would agree that Jackson’s talent and athletic ability are higher right now at this point in their respective careers. Whichever way you shake it, there is some give and take between the two QB’s, and the two Gold Vinyl Downtowns. Lamar’s PSA 10 last sold back in 2022 for $21,600, which is interesting because whoever bought this card would be taking a similar risk/investment to whoever purchases Nix’s Gold Vinyl Downtown.
With that being said, this card should sell in the ballpark of (if graded a PSA 10) $20k-$25k. Regardless of price points and sales numbers, the breakers over at Phil’s Breaks pulled a beauty of a card, and made a once in a lifetime memory in Gold Vinyl form.