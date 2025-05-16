Collectibles On SI

Judge and Ohtani To Headline 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 All Kings Cards

May 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run
May 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run / John Froschauer-Imagn Images
Collectors got a first-look today at the brand-new All Kings insert cards that will make their debut in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2. Building off the success of Topps Baseball's All Aces inserts cards, that feature some of the game's best pitchers, All Kings pays homage to baseball's best hitters.

Similar to the All Aces insert from 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1, Series 2's All Kings insert will consist a 25-player checklist.

May 10, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. / Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

The checklist includes many of the best hitters in the game today. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani headline All Kings, which also features the likes of Juan Soto, Elly De La Cruz, Bryce Harper, and Bobby Witt Jr.

May 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter James Wood / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The checklist includes only one rookie card, of Washington Nationals slugger James Wood. At writing, Wood ranks eighth in MLB with 11 home runs, and has also driven in 25 RBI.

In addition to active players, All Kings will feature cards of some of the best hitters in the history of the sport.

Jul 13, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; American League Future team manager Adrian Beltre laughs with former MLB player Ken Griffey Jr. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Legends include Mickey Mantle, Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays, Derek Jeter, and Ken Griffey Jr. It will be interesting to see how collectors gravitate to All Kings. All Aces has proven to be a popular insert, and shifting the focus to position players could lead to even higher values.

2023 Topps Baseball All Aces Shohei Ohtani Auto /10 / Card Ladder

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who will appear in All Kings, has the highest sale of an All Aces card, Per Card Ladder. An Auto numbered to 10 sold for over $6,500 in March of 2024.

2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 All Aces Shohei Ohtani / eBay

Ohtani's 2025 All Aces card is currently available on eBay, listed between $775 - $1,200. Card Ladder registers one sale of Ohtani's 2025 All Aces so far, $1,775 for a PSA 10. By far, the top 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 All Aces sale to date is $5,300 for Jackson Jobe's 1/1.

2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 Paul Skenes / Card Ladder

This PSA 10 Paul Skenes All Aces insert card sold for $1,800 on April 22.

