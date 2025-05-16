Judge and Ohtani To Headline 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 All Kings Cards
Collectors got a first-look today at the brand-new All Kings insert cards that will make their debut in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2. Building off the success of Topps Baseball's All Aces inserts cards, that feature some of the game's best pitchers, All Kings pays homage to baseball's best hitters.
RELATED: 2025 Bowman Baseball Crystalized Cards to Chase
Similar to the All Aces insert from 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1, Series 2's All Kings insert will consist a 25-player checklist.
The checklist includes many of the best hitters in the game today. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani headline All Kings, which also features the likes of Juan Soto, Elly De La Cruz, Bryce Harper, and Bobby Witt Jr.
RELATED: All Aces Returns to Topps Flagship After 1-Year Hiatus
The checklist includes only one rookie card, of Washington Nationals slugger James Wood. At writing, Wood ranks eighth in MLB with 11 home runs, and has also driven in 25 RBI.
In addition to active players, All Kings will feature cards of some of the best hitters in the history of the sport.
RELATED: Anime Cards Leading the Way Early in 2025 Bowman Baseball
Legends include Mickey Mantle, Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays, Derek Jeter, and Ken Griffey Jr. It will be interesting to see how collectors gravitate to All Kings. All Aces has proven to be a popular insert, and shifting the focus to position players could lead to even higher values.
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who will appear in All Kings, has the highest sale of an All Aces card, Per Card Ladder. An Auto numbered to 10 sold for over $6,500 in March of 2024.
RELATED: The Bobblehead and The Best Topps Now Shohei Ohtani Cards
Ohtani's 2025 All Aces card is currently available on eBay, listed between $775 - $1,200. Card Ladder registers one sale of Ohtani's 2025 All Aces so far, $1,775 for a PSA 10. By far, the top 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 All Aces sale to date is $5,300 for Jackson Jobe's 1/1.
This PSA 10 Paul Skenes All Aces insert card sold for $1,800 on April 22.