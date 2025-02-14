Superstar Bobby Witt Jr. joins CollX as an Investor
CollX recently raised $10 million in a Series A financing round, co-led by Austin-based Brand Foundry Ventures. However, the headline-grabber of this investment round is Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr., who not only joined as an investor but will also serve as an advisor and brand ambassador. Witt isn’t just a high-profile athlete—he’s an avid collector himself. Fresh off a historic 2024 MLB season, he was named an All-Star, Gold Glove winner, Silver Slugger, First-Team All-MLB selection, and the AL MVP runner-up. His involvement brings both credibility and excitement to CollX, further bridging the gap between athletes and the hobby.
Collx is supported by an impressive group of angel investors and ambassadors, including Nat Turner (CEO of Collectors, Inc.), DJ Skee, Howie Roseman (GM of Eagles) and David Adelman (76ers owner and founder of Campus Apartments). They were all drawn to CollX due to their experience in the trading card hobby and professional sports, and CollX’s ability to bridge those two communities.
Witt has already built a massive following in the Hobby, in particular on his, not so secret, hobby Instagram account, @bdubs.cards, which has over 15,000 followers. "I love that there is finally an app to help collectors identify and organize their cards! I'm a lifelong collector, and wish I'd had CollX as a kid,” said Bobby Witt Jr. “The technology is amazing and helps anyone level up in the hobby."
“While I love all our investors, I’m extra fired up to have Bobby Witt Jr. join the company as an investor and advisor,” said CEO Ted Mann. “It’s not just that Bobby is an avid collector; he’s the most creative and influential thought leader in the hobby—from partnering with the likes of PSA, Topps, and Panini; to creating custom slabs as groomsman gifts and wedding invites; to inventing the idea of a ‘game-worn card,’ the force is strong with him. We’re so excited for him to officially be an ambassador of CollX.”
This comes on the heels of future Hall of Famer Tom Brady acquiring a 50% stake in CardVault, a high-end seller specializing in sports cards and collectibles. In recent years, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has become increasingly involved in the hobby through his partnership with Fanatics. From Topps Rip Nights to panel discussions and even walking the floor at Fanatics Fest, Brady has been more engaged with collectors than ever before.
Is this becoming the new norm? Will we continue to see high-profile athletes investing in the hobby? I certainly hope so. In my eyes, these are the individuals who can help bridge the gap between collectors and companies, pushing for the products and innovations we all want to see.