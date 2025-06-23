Tadej Pogačar is a Global Icon, but the Tour de France Favorite is Uknown to American Collectors
The Tour de France is a grueling spectacle spanning nearly 2,200 miles in three weeks. It is a tough, cut-throat competition that leaves some of the best riders little chance at success if they consider the multiple moral dilemmas of the race.
At one point, the United States was the epicenter of cycling. Lance Armstrong's run through the Tour de France inspired millions. But one could argue, and rightly so, that Armstrong did more damage than good. Cycling has been tainted forever for a generation of former cycling enthusiasts. When Armstrong fell from grace, so did the entire sport - and with good reason.
A succession of post-Armstrong Tour winners with failed drug tests ensued. Floyd Landis, Alberto Contador, and four-time Tour winner Chris Froome (asthma medication) all had drug tests return positive at some point in their careers.
But 2020 marked Pogačar's arrival, a generational talent that has revived the sport in a way not seen since Armstrong took the Tour by storm in 1999. Pogačar is a three-time Tour de France champ and the heavy favorite to win a fourth Tour. He is one of nine cyclists ever to win all three Grand Tours (Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, and Vuelta a Espana). At just 26 years of age, he has a good shot at setting the record for Tour de France overall championships with six.
In the few years I've spent re-watching the Tour, largely due to Pogačar, I've come to appreciate the different strengths of riders. Some are amazing mountain climbers, others are sprinters, and others are more suited for road biking. Pogačar is exceptional at everything.
And unlike the typically morose nature of many cyclists, Pogačar portrays an approachable charisma normally punctuated by a smile even after the most difficult of rides.
But part of the tragedy of the current state of the sport is that Pogačar is eyed with suspicion. He's not just winning; he's destroying the other riders. A rider of Pogačar's class has rarely been seen. At this point, his lone peer is Eddy Merckx, widely regarded as the greatest cyclist of all time, who retired in 1978.
Pogačar's Rookie Card
When a generational talent is on the cusp of superstardom, the hobby generally goes into a frenzy. But Pogačar has had his breakout and then some. You wouldn't think it according to recent sales. His ungraded rookie card sticker, found in 2020 Panini Tour de France, sells for about $25. A PSA 9 recently sold for $45.
His rookie card (#369) has been graded just 167 times, with 65 Gem Mint examples in existence. So, while the card has not been graded many times, it has a relatively high Gem Rate of 39%, according to GemRate.
PSA 10s are starting to creep up in price, with one sale delivered from France recorded at $275, according to 130point. This is likely the most affordable Pogačar will ever be. What happens if he indeed captures a fourth Tour de France title - or an eventual sixth? But most importantly, what if he never gets implicated in a doping scandal? Then, he has the opportunity to be the game-changer the sport has desperately needed.